(TNS) ORLANDO, Fla. — In recent weeks, the Orlando Magic have been the team with the advantage near the rim — that wasn’t the case against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
The Grizzlies and former Murray State star Ja Morant dominated the Magic on the interior in their 135-115 win at Amway Center, outscoring Orlando 68-34 in the paint. The Magic (53.6) and the Grizzlies (60.6) were the league’s top-two teams in points in the paint entering Saturday since Jan. 14.
Orlando has also been one of the league’s better teams at preventing points in the paint, but Memphis showed why it’s been the league’s most productive offensive team on the interior (56.6 points in the paint) since the season’s start.
With the game tied at 22-22 with 3:42 in the first quarter, the Grizzlies closed the quarter on a 15-2 run — including 12 points off paint points or free throws .The Magic cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 11 early in the second, but Memphis continued its onslaught on the interior with the help of Morant, who entered Saturday as the league’s top scorer in the paint (16) despite being a guard.
Memphis scored 20 points in the paint in the second — 38 in the first half — to take a 76-56 lead into halftime. The Grizzlies, who led by as many as 31, had at least a double-digit advantage for the remainder of the game to hand the Magic their worst loss of 2022.
Morant had 33 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 29 minutes to give the Grizzlies (37-18) their 18th win in their last 22 games. Jaren Jackson Jr. (21 points, six rebounds) was one of seven Memphis players to score in double digits. Memphis shot 50.5% (53 of 105).
“There’s a chemistry to them of everybody defining their roles and what they’re doing,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. “They understand Ja’s the head of the snake ... and they’re running with it.”
