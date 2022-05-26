MEMPHIS — On Tuesday night, former Murray State star Ja Morant earned his first All-NBA Team nod.
The Memphis Grizzlies point guard, who led the Grizzlies to the third-best record in the NBA this season, was named to the Second Team several weeks after being named the league’s Most Improved Player. He also made the first start of his NBA career in this season’s All-Star Game.
Morant helped the Grizzlies earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and helped guide them through their first-round series with Minnesota before an injury knocked him out of the final three games of the second-round series with fellow Second Team selection Steph Curry and Golden State, eventually won by the Warriors in six games.
For the season, Morant averaged 27.1 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists. He had the game-winning layup in Game 5 of the first-round series with Minnesota and had 47 points in Game 2 with Golden State as the Grizzlies, at the time, tied the series at 1-1.
Morant was taken second overall by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA Draft after departing Murray State as a sophomore. He left Murray State to enter the Draft after leading the Racers to their fourth-ever win in an NCAA Tournament game, a 19-point defeat of Marquette in which Morant had a triple-double.
