(TNS) Memphis guard and former Murray State star Ja Morant missed Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night against the Warriors at Chase Center, a game Memphis lost, 101-98, to fall into a 3-1 hole in the series.
Morant, 22, suffered what was reported as “an undisclosed knee injury” in the second half of the Grizzlies’ Game 3 loss on Saturday.
It remains unclear whether Morant will be available for Game 5 tonight at the FedEx Forum in Memphis ... and the rest of the series. His absence is a big blow for the Grizzlies, who have emerged as a West contender far sooner than many had expected. Through three games, Morant has averaged 38.3 points on 51.8% shooting (45.1% from 3-point range), 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds.
“We’re still taking it day-by-day,” Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said of Morant’s injury Monday night. “Further evaluation. Obviously, we’re going to continue to work with our doctors to figure out what’s going on.”
On Tuesday, the Grizzlies issued an update.
“Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation has revealed a bone bruise in his right knee,” a news release from the team said Tuesday afternoon, followed by, “Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery.”
What makes the Grizzlies optimistic is that they have done well this season without their best player, posting a 20-6 record after Monday’s loss in which the Grizzlies led much of the game before faltering late in the fourth quarter. That included the Warriors’ 123-95 loss in Memphis on March 28. In that game, De’Anthony Melton came off the bench to score 21 points against a Golden State team without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
With Morant out, the Warriors likely will have a more traditional defensive approach than they did in the series’ first three games. Golden State had run a lot of zone, sagging off Morant along the perimeter and packing the paint.
“Obviously he’s disappointed he can’t be out there to play with his guys and represent the city of Memphis, but his spirits are in a good place,” Jenkins said of Morant.
Morant’s injury is shrouded in controversy as it occurred late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 142-112 loss to the Warriors. It was as Morant was trying to grab a loose ball that he was double-teamed by Warriors players Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. During the scramble, Poole grabbed Morant’s right knee and it was a few seconds afterward that Morant began limping on the court.
Memphis vehemently complained, charging that Poole caused the injury, but an NBA investigation resulted in no action taken against the Golden State guard.
Game 5 can be seen at 8:30 tonight on TNT.
