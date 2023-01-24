(TNS) —LSU guard Justice Hill was missing from the starting lineup for just the second time this season in Wednesday night’s Southeastern Conference game with Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU spokesman Kent Lowe confirmed last week to The Advocate in the first half that Hill, who came to the Tigers from Murray State as a transfer last spring with coach Matt McMahon, had stepped away from the team for personal reasons.
In his postgame radio interview after LSU’s 67-49 loss, McMahon said he wanted to make it clear that Hill’s absence wasn’t a “disciplinary matter.” He also left open the possibility of Hill returning this season.
“We want what’s best for our players,” McMahon said. “Justice stepped away from the team for the time being for personal reasons.”
Later, McMahon told reporters he did not have a timetable on how long Hill might be away, adding, “We’ll see how it proceeds as we move forward from here.”
The 6-foot, 175-pound Hill had played in all 17 games this season with 16 starts. He is averaging 6.9 points with a team-leading 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
He scored in double digits in five of his first six games, but did not reach that mark in the next 11 outings.
McMahon frequently praised Hill’s work ethic in making him one of the key players of last season’s NCAA Tournament run for Murray State that ended with Hill being named First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.