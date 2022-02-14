MOREHEAD – Everything seemed against No. 23 Murray State with more than five minutes left in its men’s basketball contest Saturday afternoon with host Morehead State.
The Racers were not hitting shots, while the Eagles had found a rhythm in a low-scoring, defensive wrestling match. Morehead, who had won 20 games in a row at Johnson Arena was up nine points, and it seemed more like 29.
Yet, more than five minutes later, it was Murray State celebrating after a comeback of epic proportions that ended the Eagles’ home streak and extended the Racers’ nation-leading winning streak to 14 games in a stunning 57-53 win that left Eagle fans silent, and nearly did the same to Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon.
“I really don’t have any words to describe it. I really don’t,” said McMahon, whose team moved to a nation-best 24-2 overall and remained perfect in Ohio Valley Conference play at 14-0. “I said Thursday (after another comeback win against Tennessee State in Nashville) that I thought that was an incredibly tough performance by our guys. I don’t want to be a guy that comes out and throws hyperbole every time, but I just don’t remember a tougher win that I’ve ever been part of in 26 years of college basketball.”
Simply, the Racers won this on little more than guts and a belief that the game was never over. Until there was 5:17 left in the game, the Racers had hoverd around the 30% mark with its shots from the floor and were even worse from 3-point range.
After Morehead center,Johni Broome hit two foul shots for a 49-40 lead, the comeback began. First, Murray State guard Tevin Brown, scoreless up to that point, scored on an inside shot. Broome answered with another free throw but Racer guard Justice Hill hit two charity tosses, followed by Brown’s only 3-pointer of the game that suddenly cut the lead to only 50-47 with more than three minutes left. Then, after Morehead missed at the other end, Hill hit two more foul shots to draw the Racers within one point.
Then, Racer forward KJ Williams, so huge in Thursday’s comeback at Nashville, delivered two scores off Hill assists to suddenly put Murray State up 53-50 with 56 seconds left. Williams played much of the second half with four fouls.
Morehead guard Tray Hollowell then hit a heavily-contested 3-pointer to tie the score, setting the stage for Brown, who drove the left baseline and banked home a layup with 12.2 seconds left to return the lead to the Racers at 55-53.
At the other end, Morehead would miss a shot to tie and,after grabbing his 12th rebound of the day, Williams recorded his 20th and 21st points with two more free throws with 3.9 seconds left to complete the comeback on a day the Racers stayed alive by hitting going 14-of-18 (76%) from the line as they continued their improvement in that area.
“That was a statement win for us,” said guard Carter Collins, who was instrumental in the comeback in helping limit the Eagles to only 1-of-10 from 3-point range in the second half, while he scored eight points on the day. “Shots weren’t falling and that’s just one of those wins where you had to find a way and not give up.”
Murray State stayed alive in many other areas. First, the Racers’ trademark this season — defense — did not desert it. For the game, a Morehead team that, at one point in the first half, was hitting 86% of its shots, was cooled to only 42% by game’s end.
The Racers also forced 16 Eagle turnovers that resulted in 19 points as Morehead was never able to build the lead to double digits. Murray State also outrebounded the physical Eagles by a 36-29 tally and owned a 10-3 edge in second-chance points.
“I’d also like to single out (forward) Nick McMullen,” McMahon said of the 6-8 junior, who scored three points but played huge on the defensive end, especially down the stretch as McMahon took Williams out on defensive possessions because of his foul issues. McMullen ended with two rebounds and two big blocked shots against Broome.
“He was awesome today defensively, especially in crunch time.”
All of these things allowed the Racers to moderately have a chance at the end. So too did experience in tight situations. Those include four times of trailing by double digits before coming back to win, including a recovery from a 14-point deficit against a Memphis team that upset No. 6 Houston on Saturday and is showing signs of being the dominant team people expected to see in the preseason.
Maybe that explains why Collins said that, when the Eagles built the lead to nine with 5:17 left, there was no panic with the Racers.
“There was just no doubt, not a single bit of doubt at all,” he said. “We knew we were going to win this game.
“Everybody just had the belief and we got the job done.”
Hill and Brown were particularly heroic Saturday. Both were noticeably slowed after sustaining back injuries within the last week but kept fighting. Hill finished with 11 points and four rebounds, while Brown ended with seven points, three rebounds and two assists ... and the game winner.
Broome led Morehead with 14 points.
