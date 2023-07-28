MURRAY— Murray State Men’s Head Golf Coach Jacob Miller has announced the signing of Brady Haake, who joins the Racers for the 2023-24 school year.
Haake comes to Murray State as a senior transfer from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
“Brady is a very knowledgeable and skilled player and we are happy to have him become a Racer,” Miller said. “He brings invaluable experience to our team and he is a steady player. Brady has a history of success and we are excited to see how he can help the Racers as we go into our second season in the Missouri Valley Conference.”
A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Haake brings a collegiate scoring average of 73.6, which included leading the Mountain Lions as a freshman with an average of 73.5. He was a two-time Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection.
Haake is a business administration major.
