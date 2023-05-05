ST. LOUIS — Murray State track and field standout Rachel Hagans has continued a very strong spring season when it comes to honors from the Missouri Valley Conference.
For the second time this season, Hagans was named Valley Field Athlete of the Week and she earned it with a huge effort at this past weekend’s Jim Green Invitational that was hosted by Southeastern Conference member Kentucky in Lexington.
Hagans won the long jump with a 6.45m jump. She outperformed a formidable field of 16 jumpers.
In winning at UK, Hagans posted her new season best from her previous best effort of 6.43m. She won the Green event by almost a full two inches. Her performance puts her first in The Valley, third in the Southeast region, eighth in the East Region, and 12th nationally.
This marks the Racers’ fifth track and field-related honor from The Valley this spring. High jumper Meghan Fletcher, sprinter Kayla Bell and multi-event athlete Jenna Pauly also have been honored by The Valley this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.