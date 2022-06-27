MURRAY — When Murray State’s Rachel Hagans arrived in the fall of 2018 from Tampa’s Catholic High School, she had loads of talent and the desire to improve. Fast forward four years later and Hagans is a star for the Racers and the face of the program.
Her 2022 spring season ended with a 10th place finish in a field of 18 competitors after she made a long jump of 6.28m at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, the site of the USA Track & Field Championships. Hagans faulted on her first two attempts, but it was the second attempt that was nearly perfect. Her fault nullified what would’ve been a leap that may have put her in the top-8 that advanced to the long jump finals.
“That second jump was probably my best overall,” said Hagans. “But I scratched and that really hurt because that was two that I had and that was a struggle. Coach Riggins was calming me down and getting me to focus because I had to get a mark on the third jump which I did. I finished 10th, but I’m not mad about it. It was an exciting and long season and I need a rest and then I’ll get started on training for next year. I’ve been blessed to be able to do this.”
“I am so proud of Rachel and her dedication this past few weeks and throughout her time as a Racer,” said Kelsey Riggins, Murray State assistant coach. “She is a student of the sport, and it has shown in her growth as a jumper and a sprinter. Having a student-athlete representing our team and university at this meet was fantastic and a huge accomplishment for our program.”
Hagans’ appearance at the USA Championships marks the final official competition for the Racers in the 2021-22 school year. Murray State begins competition in the Missouri Valley Conference this fall.
Rachel Hagans – 2022 Competition Notes
•Indoor – OVC champion in long jump – first for MSU student-athlete since 1985.
•Indoor – OVC champion in 60m.
•Helped Racers win their first OVC indoor title since 1992.
•Outdoor – OVC champion in 100m. (11.68).
•Outdoor – OVC champion in Long Jump with OVC record leap of 6.44m - topped the 2016 mark of 6.38m by Tennessee State’s Clairwin Dameus.
•Outdoor – OVC champion in 4x100m relay with teammates Hannah Malone, Teliyah James and Jakayla McSwain. (45.20).
•Helped Racers win their second OVC title in the last four years.
•Hagans set the Murray State outdoor long jump record that had stood for 41 years with a leap of 6.59m at the Kentucky Invitational in April. The previous record was set in 1981 by Allison Manley (6.34m).
•In 2022, Hagans won five OVC championships.
•At NCAA Prelims – advanced to NCAA Finals with a long jump of 6.29m in Bloomington, Ind.
•Became first Racer since Alexis Love in 2012 (100m & 200m) to advance to NCAA Finals.
•At NCAA long jump Finals – Placed 12th to earn All-America honors (6.23m).
•At USA Championships – Placed 10th in long jump. (6.28m).
•Hagans entered the USA Championships ranked 111th in the world rankings in the long jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.