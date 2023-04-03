Hagans

Murray State's Rachel Hagans easily took first place this weekend in the long jump at Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

 Adit Wratsangka /Murray State Athletics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Murray State track and field placed second overall at the Joey Haines Invite just behind hosts, SEMO, Saturday.

 Rachel Hagans highlighted the meet as she won the high jump with a 6.43m mark. Her performance puts her fifth in the TFFRS Division I Outdoor Qualifying List. She is .16m off her own school record that she set last year.

