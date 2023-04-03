CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Murray State track and field placed second overall at the Joey Haines Invite just behind hosts, SEMO, Saturday.
Rachel Hagans highlighted the meet as she won the high jump with a 6.43m mark. Her performance puts her fifth in the TFFRS Division I Outdoor Qualifying List. She is .16m off her own school record that she set last year.
Teliyah James also won the 100m dash for the Racers with a time of 11.54 seconds. Her performance puts her first in the Missouri Valley Conference by almost .2 seconds.
The Joey Haines Invite marks the second outdoor meet of the season for the Racers.
“With outdoor track and field, you never know what you’re going to get,” said head coach Adam Kiesler. “Today the women did a good job of taking advantage of the opportunity given.”
“Coming off a hard block of training we still had some great performances that will get the ball rolling for the rest of the season.”
