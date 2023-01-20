MURRAY — Murray State track and field athlete Rachel Hagans was named Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Thursday.
She earned her honors after her record-breaking performance last weekend at the Commodore Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Hagans broke the program’s 33-year-old long jump record with a mark of 6.18m (20’ 3.5”). The previous record (6.16m/20’ 2.5”) was set Dianne Woodside in 1990. Hagans’s performance puts her second on the Southeast Region performance list and tied for ninth on the NCAA Division I Indoor Qualifying List, according to TFRRS.
Murray State track and field will split the weekend with a group traveling to Bellarmine and another group returning to Vanderbilt, Friday.
The group traveling to Bellarmine will compete in the long jump, shot put, triple jump, pole vault, high jump, 60m hurdles, 60m dash, 400m dash, 800m run, 3000m run, and the 4x400 relays. Along with the hosts, the Racers will compete against IUPUI, Tennessee Tech, Cumberlands, Midway, Western Kentucky and UT Martin.
The heptathletes will spend another weekend at Vanderbilt.
The Racers are coming off a strong weekend at the Commodore Challenge. The team posted five program top-five performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.