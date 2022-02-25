MURRAY — The Murray State women’s track and field program claimed two individual titles on Wednesday at the OVC Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama in the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Individual titles
Senior Rachel Hagans claimed the Racers first title of the meet, winning the long jump with a distance of 5.94m. This is Murray State’s first Indoor Champion in the Long Jump since Val Lernoignan won the inaugural event in 1985.
Junior Jenna Pauly picked a great time to set a new personal best in the high jump. Pauly cleared 1.69m to earn the Racers’ second title of the day and second straight Indoor Champion following Ashlyn Oren claiming victory in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.