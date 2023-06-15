Stark

Murray State guard Jonathan Stark (2) moves through his teammates during the starting lineups prior to the Racers' NCAA Tournament game with West Virginia in San Diego. Stark helped the Racers reach the Big Dance that year with a huge performance in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and the Racers' first-ever win over Belmont in that event after two painful losses to the Bruins.

 JOE SCARNICI/ For Murray State Athletics

MURRAY— Jonathan Stark, a 2023 Murray State Hall of Fame inductee, will be honored during the Racer Hoopalooza celebration (July 28) when men’s basketball alumni and Racer Nation gathers to celebrate one of the greatest traditions in the collegiate game.

Playing for the Racers from 2016-18, Stark is in the prime of his professional basketball career and cannot attend the MSU Hall of Fame inductions in November. Honoring Stark at Hoopalooza in July is a perfect pairing.

