MURRAY —Mary Hardy’s first career goal highlighted the afternoon for Murray State as the Racers fell 3-1 to Belmont on Thursday afternoon at Cutchin Field in the debut game for the Missouri Valley Conference. MSU falls to 0-1 in MVC play on the year.
The Racers got the scoring started in just the sixth minute of the match after Hardy headed in a perfectly placed corner kick from Hailey Cole for the Racers first goal as members of the MVC. The assist is Cole’s second of the season and the 10th on her career.
Belmont would respond with a goal in the eighth minute to equalize in the first half. Following a halftime score of 1-1, the Bruins added two more goals in the second half to take the match.
The Racers attack looked the stronger side for much of the match, outshooting Belmont 14-12 and putting up 11 shots on goal to the Bruins six. Murray State also led the match in corner kicks with a final count of 4-3.
Hardy led the Racers with three shots, all being on goal in the match. The freshman defender has seven shots on the year and four on goal.
Saraya Young was able to put up three shots with two being on goal as the Racers striker in the match.
MSU moves on to their next match on Sunday when they travel north to take on Evansville. The matchup with the Purple Aces is set for 1 p.m.
