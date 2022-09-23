Payne vs. Belmont

Murray State's Lauren Payne (13) manages to put her foot on the ball as she is shoved by Belmont's Carly Ross Thursday afternoon at Cutchin Field in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY —Mary Hardy’s first career goal highlighted the afternoon for Murray State as the Racers fell 3-1 to Belmont on Thursday afternoon at Cutchin Field in the debut game for the Missouri Valley Conference. MSU falls to 0-1 in MVC play on the year.

 The Racers got the scoring started in just the sixth minute of the match after Hardy headed in a perfectly placed corner kick from Hailey Cole for the Racers first goal as members of the MVC. The assist is Cole’s second of the season and the 10th on her career.