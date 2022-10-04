MURRAY — Freshman midfielder Mary Hardy was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week after helping power the Racers to their first-ever MVC win in a 3-1 victory over Indiana State. Hardy scored the game-winning goal for Murray State while assisting on the Racers third and final goal of the match. The Ballwin, Mo. native also played a big role in the Racers 1-1 draw against UIC on October 2 with two shots on goal and 65 minutes played versus the Flames
Hardy has collected two goals and two assists on the season in her debut campaign while leading the team in points with six. Starting all 12 games for MSU, she has logged over 1000 minutes while putting up eight shots on goal.
