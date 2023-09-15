MURRAY —Get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their return to the CFSB Center on Jan. 23, 2024. 

This is a chance to witness the record-breaking stars of basketball live as they bring an unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning, and dunking to the court, taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals.

Recommended for you