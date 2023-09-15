MURRAY —Get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their return to the CFSB Center on Jan. 23, 2024.
This is a chance to witness the record-breaking stars of basketball live as they bring an unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning, and dunking to the court, taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals.
But that’s not all. This year, the Globetrotters are announcing their new official ball partner, Spalding®. Starting this December, Spalding® will be joining the team at every arena destination, enhancing the game experience like never before. Fans will have the opportunity to take home an official Spalding® Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get their hands on the newly designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series™ ball on game day.
Unrivaled fan engagement continues with pre-game offerings like the Magic Pass, unforgettable post-game access and more in-game fan interactions than ever before.
Globetrotter favorites Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder – just to name a few – will be on the court and bring the hype to the crowd.
Fans might even find themselves mid-court as part of the all-new, fan-filled halftime skills showcase.
Fans can score the best seats at www.harlemglobetrotters.com, beginning Sept. 25. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.