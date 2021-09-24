MURRAY — For the first time in her career, the Edwardsville, Illinois native, Alexa Harris has been named the OVC Newcomer Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 20.
Harris had a breakout weekend for the Racers, leading their offensive attack at the Dunn Hospitality Invitational, averaging 4.67 kills per set on a .310 hitting efficiency.
She set a career-high in the sweep over Cleveland State with 12 kills on a .259 hitting percentage before upping it to 16 kills and a .355 hitting percentage the following day against Evansville.
Harris added 13 digs and one block assist on the weekend to be named to the All-Tournament Team.
She is the seventh OVC Player of the Week recipient in 2021 for the Racers.
