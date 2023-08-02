MURRAY —One morning in early July, Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko was preparing for a business venture ... into what, for years, has been considered enemy territory for the Racers.
This would be Clarksville, Tennessee, home of Murray State’s heated arch rival for much of its athletic existence, Austin Peay. In fact, on this morning, Yantko was about embark on a mission that many would consider futile — fundraising, in Clarksville, where Racer navy and gold is seen in the same manner as “Roll Tide” is received in Auburn, Alabama.
However, there is one thing that is becoming apparent about this former Racer football quarterback. He is not afraid of a challenge. Plus, he relishes any chance to tell the story of what is being built at his alma mater in Murray, Kentucky.
“I’ll talk to anybody about it because this place is special, this community is special,” said Yantko, who is closing in on his one-year anniversary of being in charge of the athletics engine of the university. It has been a time of transition and education as well as it has included, except for one sport — rifle —a major move for Racer athletics.
Murray State is now firmly entrenched in the Missouri Valley Conference, second oldest in the nation only to the BigTen. That means rivalries with teams like Peay and another longtime Ohio Valley Conference enemy — Eastern Kentucky — have cooled significantly as they bolted from the OVC before Murray State made its exit last year. They are not playing each other as much, perhaps a product of how the landscape of college athletics is changing ever so quickly.
However, Yantko knows there is no time to dwell on the past, although the OVC did pull his alma mater back into its radar range a few weeks ago. That is when the OVC, commemorating its 75th year of athletics, presented 75th Anniversary Teams for all of its sports, including beach volleyball (the one sport Murray State did not field teams). And lo and behold, even though its final remaining team to make the break —football — had officially joined the Valley’s subsidiary, the Missouri Valley Football Conference, on July 1, the OVC lists were chock full of Murray State players and coaches.
In many cases, Murray State had the most representatives, including a whopping 22 for men’s basketball, which was far and away more than any other school.
Yantko said he loved seeing this.
“I think that with the fact that they’re including us, yeah, we’re incredibly grateful,” he said of how this validated Murray State being a founding member of the OVC back in 1948 (with former Head Football Coach and then-A.D. Roy Stewart at the lead edge of the formation).
“It gives us another chance to tell our story, of our athletes and coaches that have walked through these doors. Anytime we get a chance to communicate and celebrate and talk through that, it’s great for Murray State and it’s great for our fans and it grows excitement.
“We had a lot of strong years in the OVC and the fact of the matter is, when you look across the board for whichever sports Murray State had, we were right there leading the charge. Look! Just because you move into a new neighborhood, doesn’t mean you forget your old house, right?”
However, that time is in the past. Now, it is onto the new and much bigger — both in area, plus impact nationally — territory with The Valley. And, so far, Yantko said that when he opens up about Murray State to fellow Valley administrators, he is finding them to be quite hospitable.
“I’m not going to say that I’m surprised, necessarily, but, at the end of the day, they’ve been really pleased and excited that we’re a member now,” he said, adding that he also is making sure to tell his peers something else.”There’s no doubt about it. We’re here to compete and we’re here to stay and folks know we’re on a great trajectory here as an institution and it starts at the top with (Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson).
“So anytime we’re in CEO meetings or A.D. meetings, we’re in the dialogue and folks really want to know our opinion. We’re being treated as true members of the conference.
“I think they also see the investments that we’re making now and they know they’re going to be great additions for our program.”
These include six capital projects that, combined, are worth $1.1 million. The most high profile of these are a new lighting system for the CFSB Center and a new state-of-the-art indoor hitting facility for baseball and softball at the south end of Stewart Stadium.
Yantko also said the fanbase known as Racer Nation has had a lot to do with why he not only wants to tell the never-ending story he loves so much, but is able to do it with numbers to back it up. When he went to Clarksville, he said he was ready to tell a prospective donor about how Murray State, with about a month to go before his one-year anniversary on the job, not only has set an annual record for fundraising but doubled it. There has been a 30% increase in sponsorships and, thanks to what he called “sophisticated processes,” ticket sales renewals for all sports have already reached 70%.
“We weren’t even renewing tickets at this point last year. That’s a great education to our fan base,” he said. “Ultimately, our fan base has to believe and want to invest.”
That was what Yantko was able to make happen at his former job, assistant athletic director at Louisiana (formerly Southwestern Louisiana and Louisiana-Lafayette), where, in an area not exactly known for economic strength, he was able to generate fundraising campaigns that ended with $10 million, then $15 million being raised for Louisiana’s Rajin’ Cajuns programs.
Those efforts translated to success on the field too. The Rajin’ Cajuns football teams have now been to three straight bowl games, while men’s basketball, baseball and softball have all been frequent visitors to NCAA Tournaments.
That is what Yantko sees happening for Murray State, a place that has had athletes win Olympic gold medals and NCAA titles in rifle, win NCAA Basketball Tournament games and compete at high levels in a number of other areas.
“This isn’t a one-and-done process man!” he said. “There are so many moving parts and we’ve got to make sure we’re teeing all of these things up and making sure we have a solid road map to execute,” he said.
