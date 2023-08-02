MURRAY —One morning in early July, Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko was preparing for a business venture ... into what, for years, has been considered enemy territory for the Racers.

This would be Clarksville, Tennessee, home of Murray State’s heated arch rival for much of its athletic existence, Austin Peay. In fact, on this morning, Yantko was about embark on a mission that many would consider futile — fundraising, in Clarksville, where Racer navy and gold is seen in the same manner as “Roll Tide” is received in Auburn, Alabama. 