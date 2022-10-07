MURRAY — When it comes to nicknames of football players, Quinaz Turner’s does not seem to fit… at all.
The Murray State defensive back’s dimensions are as follows: 6-0, 190 pounds. His 40 time is in the low 4.0s and has shown that he can leap into the air with the best of them, having deflected several passes in his Racer career.
Yet, if one goes to a Murray State practice, he is certain to, at some point, hear Head Coach Dean Hood or one of the defensive coaches, even the players utter a certain word in an exclamatory form, “Pig!” No, that is not how they are referring to the ball — commonly known as the “pigskin.” No, this is not the name of some special formation designed to emphasize a heavy alignment in the backfield.
Nope. That’s Turner’s nickname.
“I’ve got a twin brother (Quincy) and my mom (Martina) gave me that nickname because, back when we were little, I was a little bigger than my brother. Plus, I was eating the most, which made me look bigger,” Turner recalled before the season during Ohio Valley Conference Media Day in Franklin, Tennessee. “So she started calling me her little piggy and I’ve been called Pig the rest of my life.
“It stuck. I’m Pig.”
But, as he proudly explains, he is “Slim Pig.”
To opposing defenses, he is T.R.O.U.B.L.E. His entire career with the Racers is loaded with memorable plays because of his ability to take advantage of the mistakes made by opposing offenses.
As a freshman, his first career interception prevented an Eastern Kentucky touchdown, as it occurred in the end zone. As a sophomore, he picked off two more passes, while accounting for 26 tackles.
Then came the spring season of 2021 and a critical 82-yard pick six that was one of two defensive scores for the Racers in a big road win at Tennessee Tech. Then, in the fall 2021 season, he recovered from an early-season ankle injury to intercept two more passes and record a quarterback sack.
So far this season, the Pig has bore his fangs into opponents for two interceptions, both against Jacksonville State with one of those being an end zone pick that stopped a drive. He also has a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
However, Hood said it is Turner the person off the field that probably has the biggest impact.
“Q is beautiful,” Hood proclaimed on one of the “Hey Coach” radio shows that airs on FROGGY 103.7 earlier this season. “It was great to have him at OVC Media Day with (offensive lineman Levi Nesler) and it was awesome to have two kids that are so different (Nesler goes 6-1, 320, along with playing on the opposite side of the ball) but care for each other so much.
“But Q is a giver, now. He’s a server and every time we have a community project, or something going on, he’s right there. He’s one of the first guys to raise his hand. He cares about his teammates and he’s a really hard worker.”
He also is willing to face his fears to get a job done. This was proven during the winter as the Racers headed to Benton to assist with cleanup from the devastating Dec. 10, 2021 tornado that ripped through western Kentucky.
He suddenly found himself confronted with … well … his namesake, in a sense.
“We went over there to help an elderly lady that had lost her house and they had a pig that roamed around the grounds, so he was a little scared of that thing,” Hood recalled, sending the “Hey Coach” audience into laughter. It increased dramatically when he gave the punch line of the story.
“So I said, ‘C’mon, get close enough to the pig so I can take a picture.’” And he did. Now I’ve got a picture of Pig with the pig.”
That football part is pretty good too.
“His football IQ is off the chain. He has unbelievable athletic ability,” Hood said, adding that it was Turner’s football smarts that made it possible for him to move from his usual home on the defense, cornerback, to safety. “You can’t do that with a whole lot of guys and that has helped our defense.”
So far, Turner and his team’s hard work has not paid too many dividends on the field as they find themselves 0-5 as Saturday’s matchup with OVC preseason favorite UT Martin approaches. It must be noted, though, that the Racers have been within striking distance three times, heading to the fourth quarter, twice within one score, so it is not a case of them being dominated throughout the entire game.
And if the Racers can find a way to get Win No. 1 Saturday against the FCS’ No. 14 team, it also would vault them right back into the OVC title chase. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Stewart Stadium. This game is also being designated as this season’s Breast Cancer Awareness Game with the team wearing pink accent items with its navy and gold uniforms.
