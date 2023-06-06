(TNS) —The Miami Heat’s shock and awe continues.
This time at altitude.
And with an attitude.
Until Sunday night, visitors were 9-0 against the Denver Nuggets this postseason at mile-high Ball Arena..
Of course, prior to this season, no No. 8 seed had made the NBA Finals during an uninterrupted season.
For the Heat, just another step forward on this unlikeliest of playoff rides, turning thin air in a breath of new life with a 111-108 victory that evened the best-of-seven championship series at 1-1 heading into Wednesday night’s Game 3 at Kaseya Center.
This has now complicated former Murray State star Popeye Jones’ quest to be what is believed to be the first Racer player to have been part of an NBA championship coaching staff. Jones is an assistant for the Nuggets, who were the prohibitive favorite entering the finals and took a 1-0 series lead with a fairly easy win on Thursday.
Miami, though, has now made this scary for Denver, as it has shown incredible resolve throughout the playoffs as a No, 8 seed out of the Eastern Conference
Seizing control in the fourth quarter, the Heat were able to overcome a 41-point performance by Denver center Nikola Jokic with a cross-section of contributions.
Gabe Vincent led the Heat with 23 points, with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo adding 21 apiece.
The game ended on a wayward potential game-tying 3-pointer from Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.
The Heat went up 11 early and led 26-23 at the end of the opening period. The Nuggets then went up 15 in the second period before the Heat closed within 57-51 at halftime.
The Heat tied it 66-66 midway through the third quarter, but the Nuggets closed out the period on a 6-0 run to take an 83-75 lead into the fourth.
A 3-pointer by Vincent with 10:10 to play then gave the Heat their first lead of the second half, at 86-85, as part of a 15-2 Heat run to open the fourth.
But on the ensuing Nuggets’ possession both Vincent and Adebayo were called for their fourth fouls.
No matter.
The Heat then moved to a 107-95 lead with 3:39 to play on a Caleb Martin 3-pointer, with Denver trimming the deficit to 109-106 with 1:29 to play on a basket by former University of Miami wing Bruce Brown.
From there, a 3-pointer by guard Jamal Murray got Denver within 109-106 with 69 seconds to play.
After scores on both ends, it then was 111-108 when the Nuggets gained possession with 14.6 seconds left, the game ending on Murray’s miss.
