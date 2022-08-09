MURRAY – Murray State Women’s Soccer has announced Izzy Heckman as a new member of the Racers coaching staff as a Graduate Assistant for the 2022 campaign. Heckman is a Racers soccer alumna, earning All-Conference honors in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

A Powder Springs, Georgia native, Heckman earned 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Defender of the Year as part of the MSU team that earned the regular season conference title following a 9-1 regular season. Heckman holds the Murray State Women’s Soccer records for career games played (80) and career minutes played with over 6,800 minutes on the pitch.