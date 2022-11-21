CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — In the past few seasons, Murray State has caused some of the worst heartburn for Southeast Missouri in the game of football.

There is no need to remind Redhawks fans of Malik Honeycutt’s “Miracle in Murray” kickoff return that became an ESPN favorite clip in 2019. In the spring 2021 season, the Racers of new Head Coach Dean Hood went to Cape Girardeau and upended a favored SEMO team. 