CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — In the past few seasons, Murray State has caused some of the worst heartburn for Southeast Missouri in the game of football.
There is no need to remind Redhawks fans of Malik Honeycutt’s “Miracle in Murray” kickoff return that became an ESPN favorite clip in 2019. In the spring 2021 season, the Racers of new Head Coach Dean Hood went to Cape Girardeau and upended a favored SEMO team.
Then, there was last year when Hood’s Racers beat the Redhawks, not once, but twice. The first of those came with a big fourth-quarter comeback, engineered by quarterback DJ Williams in his first start at Murray State.
SEMO seemed a bit angry about all of this Saturday. And the player carrying the biggest grudge was its star running back Geno Hess, who, in one day, seemed bent on trying to make every bad memory against the Racers disappear by rushing for an Ohio Valley Conference-record 317 yards and four touchdowns in SEMO’s 52-22 win at Houck Stadium.
“He’s a really, really good back,” said Hood, who had entered Saturday having lost only once in 10 games with SEMO during stints at both Murray State and Eastern Kentucky. “Not taking away from his (offensive) line and it was not like the O-line didn’t block for him, but almost every run he made, there were missed tackles. He made guys miss and got a whole lot of yards from number six (Hess’ jersey number) being a really good runner.”
This win was also an important one for SEMO (9-2, 5-0 OVC). This gave the Redhawks a share of the OVC championship with UT Martin, who SEMO did not play this season. The Racers ended a season dominated by injuries to key players with a 2-9 overall record and 1-4 in OVC play.
However, while Hess had the biggest day individually, this was still a team effort by the Redhawks.
It took three plays for SEMO’s defense — tops this season in the OVC — to make its mark as defensive back William McCall’s 49-yard interception return gave the Redhawks a 7-0 lead. SEMO added to the lead on its first offensive possession as receiver Ryan Flournoy scored on a six-yard jet sweep to the right side to make the score 14-0 with 7:49 left in the first quarter.
Then, Hess began going to work.
After Aaron Baum capped a Racer drive with a short field goal, Hess went 73 yards to paydirt on the next offensive snap for SEMO to increase the lead to 21-3 with 2:51 still left in the opening stanza. Murray State quarterback Lucas Maue ended the Racers’ next possession with a one-yard scoring run to trim the lead to 21-9.
However, after SEMO got a field goal to go up 24-9, on a drive featuring Hess’ running, he found the end zone on a 43-yard dash to make the score 31-9 at halftime.
The third quarter opened with Hess again finding room and zipping to the end zone, this time from 31 yards, to up the lead to 38-9 before Maue threw his first touchdown pass as a Racer with a 17-yard strike to receiver Taylor Shields that cut the lead to 38-15. Then, Flournoy returned the ensuing onside kick 52 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 45-15.
However, on an unforgettable day for the Racers, Maue was a bright spot. After finding Shields for his first scoring toss of the season earlier, he did it again, firing a long pass to receiver DaQuan Dallas that became a 70-yard scoring play that cut the lead to 45-22 with 11:45 left in the game.
Maue ended the game 2-for-4 for 87 yards and two scores to go with his rushing touchdown. He had entered the season as the Racers’ second-string quarterback. He started the second game after Williams had his season end in the first game at Texas Tech, then was used as a wildcat quarterback in certain situations from about the halfway point of the year forward.
He took the reins of the QB spot Saturday after that day’s starter, Jayden Stinson, was knocked out of the game in the second half. Stinson took the starter’s role in the team’s fourth game of the season and kept that spot the rest of the year.
“It’s been the same thing all year … next man up,” Hood said. “You have guys come in and do the best they can and I thought (Maue) did a good job and he did some things that weren’t in the gameplan for him. Stinson gets hurt and (Maue) had to take some of the plays Jayden had been doing all week without much practice.”
Still, the day belonged to SEMO and, specifically, Hess.
He added a 21-yard scoring jaunt in the fourth quarter that put him over the 300-yard mark. A 12-yard run on the Redhawks’ final possession ended his day with not only an OVC record, but a SEMO school record.
