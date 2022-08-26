MURRAY — Murray State fans will enjoy the 2022 season of Racer Football on the Hey Coach Radio Show with a new time at noon and same popular venue at the Big Apple Grill & Bar in Murray.
The first show is at noon Monday as the program moves to a lunch time recording in front of a live audience at the Big Apple Grill & Bar as the Voice of the Racers, Neal Bradley, visits with Head Coach Dean Hood.
The Hey Coach Radio Show is replayed Monday evenings on Froggy 103.7FM from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays.
Fans can get inside knowledge of the last game played by the Racers and a preview of the next game from Coach Hood, as well as visits from Murray State football assistant coaches, staff and Racer football student-athletes.
Show archives are available from the media dropdown menu on GoRacers.com.
The Racers are closing in on the start of their 99th season of collegiate football and the 50th season at home in Roy Stewart Stadium. Murray State plays the season opener (Sept. 3) at Texas Tech and hosts Jacksonville State (Sept. 10) in the home opener.
Call 270-809-3000 for single game tickets, or visit GoRacers.com.
