Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood will be part of a 'Hey Coach' radio show that is being produced at noon on Mondays, instead of evenings.

 Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State fans will enjoy the 2022 season of Racer Football on the Hey Coach Radio Show with a new time at noon and same popular venue at the Big Apple Grill & Bar in Murray.

The first show is at noon Monday as the program moves to a lunch time recording in front of a live audience at the Big Apple Grill & Bar as the Voice of the Racers, Neal Bradley, visits with Head Coach Dean Hood.

