MURRAY —Former Murray State football student-athlete Paul Hickert, well known for kicking the longest field goal in program history in 1986, is the guest on the Runnin’ with the Racers Podcast, episode 116.
The Runnin' with the Racers Podcast
Hickert, out of Clearwater, Florida, took a visit to Murray in the spring of 1984, but initially turned down a scholarship offer because of doubts about the avenue of study he wanted to pursue. After a reassuring phone call from Coach Frank Beamer, Hickert was on his way to becoming a Racer.
“Coach Beamer knows how to motivate people,” Hickert recalled. “He told me he wanted to make sure that if I didn’t come to Murray, it was because it wasn’t the right fit, instead of incomplete information. Dr. Etherton called me and explained the engineering physics program and my dad and I thought it was great. We had a lot of smart guys on the football team and we had big competition when it came to academics.”
The Racers’ Ohio Valley Conference championship team in 1986 still stands as one of the most talented teams in the history of the program. The Racers opened OVC play with a huge win over perennial power Eastern Kentucky at home by a score of 17-15. It’s true that MSU’s championship run may have never happened if Hickert didn’t kick a 62-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. Now, 34 years later, his prodigious boot is still the gold standard for the longest field goals in Racer Football history and in the OVC.
More than three decades later, Hickert says the topic of the 62-yarder still surfaces from time to time.
“Once people know that I kicked at Murray State, they’ll ask me what was my longest field goal, and that happened just (a few days ago),” Hickert laughed. “It’s fun to recall. In that moment, I knew this was for the record, but I just wanted to make it for us because we were down 9-0 and getting our tails handed to us. For a field goal of that distance, the snap has to be quick, because the trajectory is going to be lower and it can get blocked a lot easier. Charlie Wiles was the snapper and the holder was David Morris. When the ball cleared the line, it was actually outside the right post and at the last second, it curved in. The best thing is that it sent us into the locker room with great energy and we came out in the second half and handled them after that.”
MSU lost the following week at Akron, but ran the table to win the OVC title with wins over Tennessee Tech (23-16) on homecoming, at Morehead State (45-11), home over Youngstown State (17-14) and Middle Tennessee (21-7) and they clinched the OVC with a win at Austin Peay (24-14). MSU battled valiantly in the 1-AA playoffs in a 28-21 loss at Eastern Illinois. The Panthers were a future OVC member and quarterbacked by Sean Payton, a future Super Bowl champion coach with the New Orleans Saints.
