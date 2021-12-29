PHOENIX — In his comments on his weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on Froggy 103.7 Monday night, Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach drifted away from his team’s activities for a bit to address another subject.
It was easy to tell in his voice that it was a big deal, which it was. In fact, it is believed that it has never happened before in the history of Racer basketball.
Three former Racers — Ja Morant and Shaq Buchanan, both of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Cameron Payne of the host Phoenix Suns — were about to participate in a National Basketball Association game. And McMahon, who was head coach for Morant and Buchanan as they helped Murray State make a pair of NCAA Tournament appearance and assisted Steve Prohm when Payne spent his only year in the Racer program, met this occasion with a comment that seemed to match the huge nature of the moment.
“I think it’s one of the greatest nights in the history of Murray State basketball and could be one of the greatest nights in the history of Murray State University,” McMahon said as he discussed the situation with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley. “We talk about it all of the time, going back to (Racer Hall of Famers) Popeye Jones, Marcus Brown, Jeff Martin … there are plenty of examples from the past (of Murray State’s strong basketball history). Now, here in recent times, to have three of them play in the same game is really amazing.”
The game then matched McMahon’s hype as Morant, just back from a knee injury, had the final act in this historic night. He hit a hanging jumper in the final seconds to give the Grizzlies a thrilling 114-113 win over the Suns, who, thanks to Payne, reached the NBA Finals during the summer before falling in six games to Milwaukee.
Payne, who is the primary backup to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul at point guard, had a good game off of the bench with 15 points, three rebounds and four assists. Buchanan did not play, but he is on the roster after being signed to a 10-day contract last week.
Buchanan had an assist in the Grizzlies’ 127-102 win Sunday at Sacramento, a game in which Morant had 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. He was called up from the Grizzlies’ G-League team, the Memphis Hustle, where he was averaging more than 18 points a game.
Morant’s game-winning shot gave him a game-high 33 points for the Grizzlies, who moved to 21-14 on the season. Phoenix was without the services of several key personnel, including starting center Deandre Ayton, starting guard/forward Jae Crowder and Head Coach Monty Williams due to COVID-19 protocols. Yet, the Suns, who trailed by double digits throughout the game, managed to make a game of it late and took the lead on a 3-pointer from former Kentucky star Devin Booker, setting up Morant’s heroics.
“It was ‘Ja gonna get a bucket,’” Morant described of the play that was designed by Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. “I like being in those pressure situations. I like taking on the challenge and taking that shot.”
Payne gave credit to assistant coach Kevin Young, who took the role of head coach in Williams’ absence.
“I feel like KY did a great job. He called good plays, had us in good position, lost on a last-second shot. You just about can’t ask for more and I just appreciate KY for holding it down,” Payne said after the game. “I feel like we did well. At the beginning of the season, Coach Monty had told us (when it comes to the pandemic) that you’ve got to fight through the unexpected, and, honestly (Monday’s comeback), that’s how we’ve built our culture. When one person goes out, another one steps up.
“It’s a crazy world that we’re in, but we’ve got to be ready to play.”
On Tuesday, Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal praised the Racer trio.
“Murray State continues to be energized by Cam, Shaq and Ja’s success in the NBA,” Saal said. “These three men have served as great ambassadors for the game of basketball and Murray State University. Like so many alumni of our basketball program, they never truly leave the hearts and minds of Racer Nation and are always cherished members of this special family.”
“Very few people make it (to the NBA),” McMahon told Bradley Monday night. “I think it’s less than 5,000 people that have played in the NBA in its 75 years. To have three from Murray State University in the same game is just amazing.”
