CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. As has been the case several times this season in Ohio Valley Conference play, Murray State’s men’s basketball team took the hard route Saturday afternoon at Southeast Missouri.
Trailing by 12 points with a little more than five minutes left in the second half, the 19th-ranked team in the nation was not afraid of the situation. The Racers met the challenge with a 20-6 run the rest of the way that not only resulted in a hard-fought 70-68 win, it also resulted in history.
The Racers (28-2 overall) ended OVC play a perfect 18-0, becoming the sixth team in the conference’s history to run the table, but the first to do so by winning 18 games. SEMO falls to 13-17 overall and 8-9 in OVC play.
“I’m proud to be part of this special team,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon. “It’s the first team in, whatever it is, 75 years, I believe, to go 18-0 in this league? That is hard to do and there is a reason only two of them had been 16-0 and I was blessed to be an assistant on one of them (the 2014-15 Racer squad led by then-Head Coach Steve Prohm).
“I’m just really proud of our players This win speaks to the character and toughness of our team. You know, down 12 with five minutes to go, we looked gassed and it just looked like it wasn’t going to be meant to be for us, but those players just kept battling and found a way.”
Down 62-50, Murray State came frighteningly close to having an even deeper hole to face, but a 3-point try from the Redhawks’ main offensive weapon, guard Eric Reed Jr., just missed. That was when the comeback began as the Racers seemed to use that near-miss as a wake-up call.
The Racers went on a 7-0 run over the next two minutes and found themselves down only 62-57 as the run forced SEMO into a timeout. After a pretty backdoor play led to a layup by guard Phillip Russell, Racer forward KJ Williams’ putback cut the lead back to 64-59 with 3:09 left.
On that play, though, Racer forward DJ Burns was sent to the deck after becoming entangled with SEMO’s Nana Ankenten, resulting in Ankenten being called for a Flagrant 1 foul. Burns hit one of his two free throws to trim the lead to four points, then point guard Justice Hill, who had been a non-factor until that point offensively, suddenly burst to life, draining a follow bomb from the left side to pull the Racers within 64-63.
Seconds later, a SEMO turnover led to Hill’s driving score and a 65-64 lead with 2:23 left that sent a large Racer road crowd into a frenzy.
Those fans became even louder about two minutes later. After SEMO tied the game with a free throw, it was Hill draining the biggest trey of his season to give the Racers the lead for good at 68-65 with about 39 seconds left.
After the Racers missed on a couple of chances to put the game away at the foul line, Chris Harris was forced to try a shot from near mid-court at the final buzzer but it was wide of the basket, giving the Racers the win and setting off a raucous celebration that saw numerous players and coaches exchange high fives and hugs with their fans, delighted to have witnessed history.
“It’s very special,” said Williams, who did very little to damage his status as the favorite for OVC Player of the Year with 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists. “We’re the first to (go 18-0). We’re going to be in the record books forever.”
The Racers had to overcome a tough shooting day as they ended only 43% from the field and languished in the 39% area much of the game, but they did not let that stop them. And Williams received huge help from the bench from guard Trae Hannibal, who had a season-high 20 points, the majority of which came on drives to the basket, reminiscent of another Racer star he said he watched during his high school days.
“Being a South Carolina kid, I watched Ja a lot,” Hannibal said, referring, of course, to fellow South Carolinian Ja Morant, now with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies. Hannibal spent last year at Southeastern Conference representative South Carolina before coming to Murray. “Everything happens for a reason and I’m just blessed to be with this great group of guys.
“Coach Mac says to keep attacking. We can’t worry about the refs (which allowed a very physical game on both sides) and hard contact. You’ve got to go up strong. We just do what it takes to win and I think that’s what we did toward the end.”
Hill ended with 11 points. Guard Tevin Brown also had 15 points in the win.
SEMO finished the game having hit 50% from the field. However, it was turnovers that were the Redhawks undoing as they committed 17 for the game with the final seven coming in the second half and resulting in nine big Racers points.
Forward Manny Patterson scored all 12 of his points for the Redhawks in the first half and was the only SEMO player to finish in double digits.
Racer facts
•Murray State ends the regular season as the winningest team in the nation, 28 wins.
•Murray State is now tied only with South Dakota State for the longest winning streak in Division 1, 18 games.
•Murray State and South Dakota State are one of only two Division 1 teams to complete their conference campaigns undefeated.
