MURRAY —Anyone who saw it still remembers. How could they not?
The homecoming football game of 2010 for Murray State was unlike any such contest ever played on the surface of Roy Stewart Stadium. The Cliff Notes version is that visiting Missouri State jetted to a 21-3 first-quarter lead, then saw the Racers go on a 69-38 run to end the game and win, 72-59, on a hot and sunny October day in western Kentucky.
That day is known for many reasons. First, it was record setting as, at the time, a new NCAA Division 1-AA record for combined total offense (1,423), while Murray State quarterback Casey Brockman’s 570 yards and seven touchdowns shattered school records. Also, receiver Marcus Harris and running back Mike Harris became one of five duos to each amass 200 yards in the same game in a 1-AA game.
It also was the day what has become known as “The Casey Brockman Rule” when it comes to live mascot Racer One. From that day forward, the horse that runs around Marshall Gage Track began being limited to five missions per game.
“That’s a good rule to have. It means you’re scoring a lot of points,” Brockman said Monday afternoon from St. Louis, where he now resides. “I remember (then-Head Coach Chris) Hatcher would joke that, ‘We want to run the horse into the ground’ or something like that.
“After that day, we were like, ‘We don’t need to be sing that phrase anymore. We almost hurt the horse.’”
Hurt most that day were the defenses. Missouri State amassed 607. Murray State smashed the school record with 816.
Early, it was the Racers having the most trouble in this department as the Bears were able to dominate the first quarter. Brockman helped stem the tide with a short coring run that cut the lead to 21-10 late in the first quarter, then the Racers pulled within four points on Brockman’s first TD pass, a 21-yard strike to Harris. A few minutes later, after the Racers held the Bears to a field goal, Brockman found Marcus Harris on a 71-yard scoring toss that tied the game at 24-24.
“You remember a couple of things from your time here. One of them was that game,” said current Murray State assistant athletic director for operations Brock Rydeki, who was a starting lineman for Murray State that day. “I’ll never forget that our offensive line coach (Shawn Bostick) turning to us after they went up 21-3 and telling us, ‘Strap it up boys! It’s gonna be a track meet!’”
Then, after Missouri State scored two TDs, the last of which was off a blocked punt, the Racers got a short Mike Harris run to take the game to halftime with the Bears up 38-31.
Up in the top floor of the Stewart Stadium press box, Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley said that, while he was glad to see the Racers pull closer, he had a bad feeling.
“It was because of knowing you’re behind and you don’t know if you can get two scores to flip the script on them. It didn’t look like it was going to happen,” Bradley recalled Monday. “So the Racers get the ball to start the second half and score (on Brockman’s two-yard pass to Marcus Harris) but, then, they’re back down 52-38 (after two Missouri State touchdowns) and it wasn’t looking good for the Racers.”
Enter Brockman, who hit Dexter Barnett on a 19-yard TD pass to get the Racers within 52-45. Then, on a day where the Bears hurt the Racers with onside kicks, the Racers returned the favor, executing one of their own that was recovered by Brandon Wicks. On third down, Brockman dialed long distance and found Marcus Harris for 60 yards and the tying touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Missouri State answered with a score to regain the lead at 59-52 but, by now, the Racers’ offense had found its rhythm. Quickly, Brockman found Barnett again with a touchdown pass to tie the game with 8:28 left in the game. Then, Missouri State fumbled the first of two straight kickoffs, both of which were converted into touchdowns. The first was from Mike Harris (30 yards) and the second was 28-yard lob to Marcus Harris, resulting in a circus catch.
That was it for the scoring. However, the game was hardly over as Missouri State drove deep into Racer territory before failing to convert on fourth-down.
“Any time you give up 59 points? You don’t ever think you’re comfortable,” Brockman said. “I do remember going back onto the field and us thinking, ‘There is no way that we can give the ball back to them,’ and I think it was (Mike Harris) who busted a long run to get us to where we could run out the clock.
“I like to think about how it would’ve been in the Sunday (film session) for the defense for us and the offense for them. Their guys would be, ‘We scored 59 points! We should be happy, you know?’
“At the same time, you’re our guys and you’re thinking, ‘Aw man! We gave them 59 points. We shouldn’t be happy … but a win’s a win.’”
“I could not believe it. It was one of the most memorable games I’ve ever seen and to do it on homecoming was extra special,” Bradley said, remembering a conversation he had later that evening with a friend who happened to be an alumnus of Southwest Missouri State (which the campus was named several years before being changed to “Missouri State”).
“He calls me up and asks, ‘What happened? We’re playing a football game today but I noticed you had a basketball game instead.’ What was strange, though, is that, with 7:17 left, it was 72-59 … and that’s how the score ended.
“A few days later, I was watching their coach’s show online and their coach said, pretty much, in the fourth quarter, if you look at their drives, they were scoring so quick that their defense was going right back on the field. The Racers would have these longer drives and, by the time they got to the fourth quarter, they were just gassed.”
