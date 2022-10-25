Harris TD catch

Murray State receiver Marcus Harris leaps into the air to snag one of his five touchdown catches on passes from quarterback Casey Brockman in 2010 during the Racers' incredible 72-59 win over Missouri State on homecoming at Roy Stewart Stadium.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY —Anyone who saw it still remembers. How could they not?

The homecoming football game of 2010 for Murray State was unlike any such contest ever played on the surface of Roy Stewart Stadium. The Cliff Notes version is that visiting Missouri State jetted to a 21-3 first-quarter lead, then saw the Racers go on a 69-38 run to end the game and win, 72-59, on a hot and sunny October day in western Kentucky.