MURRAY — As the 2022 season approaches, several members of the Murray State football team have been spotlighted for preseason acclaim. Fifth-year offensive lineman Levi Nesler leads the Racers’ preseason accolades, as he was recently named as a second-team preseason All-American by Lindy’s Sports.
The Mayfield native and former walk-on has already cemented his place in Racers history as one of the program’s offensive line greats by starting in 40 of 41 eligible games in his career. Last season, he earned his consecutive first-team All-OVC accolade and was just one of 50 players nationwide to be named to the FCS ADA Academic All-Star team.
