MURRAY — Murray State’s football team, for all intents and purposes, could have decided to mail in the 2021 season about three weeks ago.
Under siege all season by a devilish rash of injuries to key players, the Racers, picked in the preseason to win the Ohio Valley Conference, were winless in conference play and were trailing 21-0 at conference foe Tennessee State. This was one week after an embarrassing loss to bitter rival Austin Peay on homecoming and it appeared that all of this adversity finally had collapsed the team’s collective will.
However, the Racers had other ideas. They did not win the TSU game, but they came back to tie the Tigers before falling on a late touchdown and they have not lost since with strong performances in getting wins over Tennessee Tech and Southeast Missouri to give them a chance to end the season with a winning record overall and even in OVC play.
They get that shot Saturday against Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Illinois.
“It’s been their character,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood on Tuesday during his weekly OVC Zoom news conference. “You can do all you want as a coach but the bottom line is that it comes down to (the players) and their true character is going to come out in the end. This has been a resilient group of guys and, even though they’re disappointed with how this season has gone, they still love their teammates, they still want to play hard and do things the right way.
“I’m really proud of our guys. To get to this time of the year, and having to deal with the injury bug and the beat-up bug, all of that stuff, they’ve had a next-man-up mentality about it. It’s a different thing to be locked in and ready to play (despite the season going how it has) and our guys have had a lot of energy and effort and it’s going to take another monster effort like (the past three games) where everybody is pulling on the same end of the rope.”
The Racers (5-5, 2-3 OVC) technically are above .500 in OVC play. They have already played SEMO twice and EIU once, winning all of those games. However, because of a quirk in the schedule created by the departures of Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State earlier this year from the OVC, the EIU win and one of the wins over SEMO were played as non-conference games. Last week’s impressive 28-10 win over SEMO in Murray and Saturday’s game in Charleston do count.
The last time the Racers saw EIU was in early October at Roy Stewart Stadium and resulted in a 22-6 win. That also marked Murray State’s fourth straight win over the Panthers.
EIU is 1-9 this season and was idle last week. Its last outing was a 42-26 loss to Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee. Murray State was not competitive with Governors in October at Murray, falling 47-6 in a game that seemed to result in more questions than answers.
In fact, to this day, Hood said he is still trying to understand how things went so wrong on homecoming. One thing is certain, though, his team is playing much better now.
After the comeback fell short against TSU at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the Racers have looked much more like the team that was expected to win the OVC.
First, the Racers handled always-difficult Tennessee Tech, 32-27, in Murray after leading 27-7 at one point. Then, the Racers played what Hood called their most complete game of the season in hammering SEMO 28-10 several weeks after claiming a dramatic 32-31 win over the Redhawks in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
One of the stars of the second win over SEMO was Racers freshman quarterback DJ Williams, who ended the day with 175 passing yards, as well as 121 rushing yards that included two touchdowns. One of those was a 59-yard dash that put the Racers up 14-0 in the first quarter.
For his efforts, Williams was named not only the OVC Offensive Player of the Week, he also was named National Freshman of the Week.
“It was well deserved and it goes with what I’ve always said about DJ ... I’ve known he can do this and totally anticipated it,” Hood said, then revealing something that seems the perfect summation as to why Murray State has played so much better lately.
“He had just played a game where he’d go on to be named national Freshman of the Week and, in the locker room after the game, I had to sit down and talk to him because he was so upset with his performance.”
Hood is referring to a pair of red-zone interceptions Williams had on passes to the end zone. Those plays kept the Racers from running to an even bigger lead.
“That lets you know how high of a standard that he has placed on himself and how hard he wants to work at it. It’s actually a blessing and a curse at the same time,” he said. “You don’t have the motivate the guy to do all of the little things that you need to do in order to do all of the prep work. Yet, after a game like this, you’ve got to tell him, ‘Hey! Enjoy this man!’ He played really, really well against a really good football team (had SEMO won, the Redhawks would have had chance to play for a share of the OVC crown Saturday against UT Martin in Cape) and we’re a team. He’s concerned about turning the ball over in the red zone, but our defense picked him up and had his back.
“That’s why it’s a team game.”
Of course, it seems no Murray State game this season can happen without a key injury and it happened again in the SEMO game. This time, receiver LaMartez Brooks, who had a key third-down catch for a long gain on the Racers’ first scoring drive, went down in the third quarter with a foot injury. Hood said things do not look good for Brooks to see the field in Charleston.
“That foot’s in pretty rough shape,” Hood said. “We’ll have to see how things go the rest of this week but he wasn’t walking around real good on it (Monday),” he said.
Hood said it is possible that linebacker Scotty Humpich and defensive back Don Parker may finally see action for the first time in several weeks on Saturday, but emphasized that nothing was definite. He also said that it has been very enjoyable to see the return of electric receiver Daquan Dallas to the field the past two weeks from a shoulder injury suffered in the first week of the season.
Dallas made his first big contribution last week against SEMO with a 73-yard catch in the third quarter.
Kickoff is set for noon Saturday at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.