MURRAY — For Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood, it was not easy to find positives in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s lopsided defeat to Texas Tech.
It is understandable why he would say “we didn’t really accomplish much.” The scoreboard said it all: “63-10.” However, a few days later, Hood, now in his third season with the Racers, was singing a bit of a different tune on his “Hey Coach”radio show on FROGGY 103.7. And at the top of the list is something that usually leads to success in football — no turnovers.
In fact, the Racers actually won the turnover battle with the Red Raiders, 1-0, thanks to an interception by defensive back Dylan Appleton late in the game.
“There’s no doubt that’s a positive,” said Hood ahead of this Saturday’s home opener against former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Jacksonville State at Roy Stewart Stadium. “You win the turnover battle, play good defense and run the ball, that’s definitely part of the formula.”
Another positive Hood continued to discuss was one of the few bright spots he discussed immediately following the game, and that was how the Racers did not deviate from a true “team” concept of not pointing fingers and looking for blame when things go wrong.
That was something safety Quinaz Turner said he noticed.
“That’s the first time I can remember us doing that,” he said during “Hey Coach” Tuesday.
“We took a butt whipping like no other I’ve been a part of, but the guys were manning up and taking ownership. That’s a real positive thing,” Hood said.”You do that and you’ve got a chance to be a pretty good football team.”
Another area that, while it started rough, improved drastically as the game continued, was penalties. Murray State had six in the first half, two of which were for unsportsmanlike conduct and two others that Offensive Coordinator Ben Hodges said were perhaps caused by changes made this year.
“(Officials) are setting the ball faster out of timeouts this year and, as you watch college football so far this year, that is part of the game,” Hodges said of how this led to a pair of delay of game penalties. The Racers had none from halftime on.
Hodges and Hood also said that this year’s venture to an FBS home field was much better when it came to issues because of noise. While Jones AT&T in Lubbock is about twice as large as Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium, they said issues they had at Nippert, which is much more compact, became quite noisy very quickly.
That will not be a problem this week as the Racers will be at home and hope their crowd can have an effect on the visiting Gamecocks.
“The advantage is more on the back end (after the game), where we’re sleeping in our own beds and it’s not as exhausting,” Hodges said of how the Racers returned to Murray at about 4 Sunday morning from Lubbock. “We’re going to be excited to be in front of our home crowd.
“We’re going to try to tire (Murray State’s live mascot Racer One) that horse out.”
