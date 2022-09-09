MURRAY — For Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood, it was not easy to find positives in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s lopsided defeat to Texas Tech. 

It is understandable why he would say “we didn’t really accomplish much.” The scoreboard said it all: “63-10.” However, a few days later, Hood, now in his third season with the Racers, was singing a bit of a different tune on his “Hey Coach”radio show on FROGGY 103.7. And at the top of the list is something that usually leads to success in football — no turnovers.

Recommended for you