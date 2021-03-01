MURRAY — Once play resumed, the Racers found themselves on defense and Scotty Humpich ended the Skyhawks drive with a huge sack on third down.
That was a theme of the night as the defense of the Racers played at a high level throughout.
It was a great start to the season for new Murray State head coach Dean Hood and his team as they stifled the Skyhawks for three quarters of play defensively. Headed into his inaugural season, Hood talked about a desire establish the run game on offense and play stout on defense. Although it’s just a small sample size, the early results speak for themselves.
The rushing attack finished with 45 total carries and 176 yards as a team. Most of the credit for that goes to the offensive line and the way they were able to switch gears from last season as pass blockers and screen guys to downhill run blockers.
“There’s a lot of different ways to win football games and prior to us getting here it was a lot of passing and screen stuff, so that’s what the kids were used to,” Hood said. “To be able to run the ball, you’ve got to get a whole different mentality and Johnson Richardson, our offensive line coach, and Evan McKissack, who helps with the tight ends and the offensive line as well, they just did an unbelievable job of coaching the kids. Then the kids did an incredible job of buying in. It’s very hard to trust when you’re showing them something new and there’s that piece of you that thinks, ‘I want to see it first before I totally buy in,’ and if you do that it’s never going to work.”
Freshman Damonta Witherspoon led the way on the ground with 14 carries and 89 yards with a long run of 26 when the Racers were backed up in their own end. Over the course of the game he just kept getting better and he seemed to wear down the defense of the Skyhawks.
“Spoon was what we thought he was,” Hood said. “We were really excited when we signed him and then through the practices that we’ve had with him we really thought that he was a guy that’s special. He’s the kind of back that we want. We want somebody that’s a bigger back. He’s not tall in stature but he’s a rocked up kid and a physical player and that’s what we want. We want a big, tough back that you can just keep handing the ball to and they keep getting better.”
In the aerial attack, Dequan Dallas led all receivers with 111 yards receiving after hauling in an 83 yard touchdown strike in the first quarter to give the Racers their only score.
Despite the rain and flooding all around town, the Racers were able to kickoff on time and give those fans brave enough to face the weather a look at the new team. On the opening series, the defense of the Racers forced the Skyhawks into a three and out.
After the racers worked the ball into UTM territory they were turned away on fourth down. Seconds later Don Parker came away with his first interception of the season on a deep pass down the left sideline and the Racers were back on offense.
One play later Rice found Dallas for the score and the Racers took the lead 7-0 with 7:28 left to play in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, the Skyhawks put together their best drive of the night, but the defense of the Racers came up big once again. With the Skyhawks threatening and a first and goal opportunity, the Racers made four straight defensive stops and forced a turnover on downs.
It was a far cry from the defense many Racer fans have seen over the last few years and it’s just the beginning for this hungry group of players. If the fourth quarter game sealing drive led by the running of Witherspoon and Rice is any indication, this Racers football team will be a force to be reckoned with down the stretch. Especially in close ball games.
