MURRAY — Anyone looking at Murray State’s football schedule for this season has had to take a double take, maybe two.
Then, the idea that, somehow, a mistake was made might be involved. However, it is no mistake.
Murray State really is playing two of its Ohio Valley Conference members twice this season. One is Eastern Illinois, who it already faced in what was considered a non-conference game, and the two teams will play again toward the end of the season in a game that will count for conference standings.
The next such game is on the horizon this week as the Racers face Southeast Missouri on Saturday in a game that, once again, will not count in the OVC standings. The two teams will also meet a second time late in the season in Murray, again with the latter matchup counting in the conference standings.
However, Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood said this week that, even though Saturday’s game at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau does not count as a conference game, he said nothing will be different as far as his team is concerned.
“You don’t go into it saying, ‘Hey! Boy, I really like this play. Let’s wait and use it the next game we play them.’ No, you just don’t have that mindset,” Hood said Tuesday during his weekly OVC Zoom press conference. “You have to go in and prepare and do all you can to win the game.
“From (SEMO’s) side, I’m sure, from watching film from our game (in March at Cape, won by Murray State, 24-21), they’ll look at that game and think, ‘Wow! We could’ve done this or that.’ They’ll make tweaks for this game and the same thing will be true for us the next time we play them.”
Murray State and the rest of the conference members are having to play two teams under non-conference conditions this year after former OVC members Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky departed for the ASUN Conference in the spring. With their absence, it threw everyone’s schedules out of balance.
Austin Peay has also left the OVC for the ASUN, but its announcement came after t football had started.
The Racers and Redhawks meet at 2 p.m. Saturday.
