MURRAY — About a month after learning that its former starting quarterback would be entering the college football transfer portal, Murray State has learned it is losing two more very important players who figured to be major contributors in 2022.
Following a news conference Saturday afternoon to discuss the new recruits the Racers had signed earlier in the week during the early National Signing Day period, Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood confirmed that safety Marcis Floyd and linebacker Scotty Humpich notified the program Friday that they were entering the portal to find other teams for which to play.
Hood said that neither player said where they intended to play next season.
“This was surprising, to say the least,” Hood said. “We had no indications. After each season, I do exit interviews with each player and this did not come up when we talked to them.”
This comes on the heels of former starting quarterback Preston Rice revealing his intentions to transfer a few days after the Racers concluded the ‘21 season with a 20-13 win at Eastern Illinois that moved Murray State to 6-5 overall, its second consecutive winning season.
In the overall landscape of college football these days, Rice’s departure was understandable. He only sparingly saw the field after he left during the early part of the third quarter of a 48-24 loss at UT Martin in early October. Hood said Rice had been injured two games earlier in a loss at Bowling Green; he had started and finished a 22-3 win at home against EIU the following week, which preceded the loss at Martin.
In the Martin game, Rice was replaced by freshman D.J. Williams, who played well in his time in relief. Williams then started the following game at Southeast Missouri and helped lead the Racers’ dramatic 33-32 comeback victory at Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Except for Rice relieving him in the second half of a 27-21 loss at Tennessee State, Williams was Murray State’s starter the rest of the season. In the TSU loss, Rice led the Racers on three scoring drives that tied the game with about four minutes left before the Tigers responded with the game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes.
The departures of Floyd and Humpich, though, seem to be head scratchers.
Floyd has been the Racers’ best defensive back the past two seasons and seemed to be in position to be the anchor of what should be a very solid secondary in 2022. Floyd was named an All-American after a stellar spring 2021 in which he had three interceptions and six pass breakups with two of those picks being returned for touchdowns. He came back in the fall to intercept two passes, break up nine passes and return one of those picks for a score.
His most memorable day of the fall came in a 32-27 win over Tennessee Tech in Murray in which he returned not only an interception for a TD but he also returned an intercepted two-point pass for another score. That two-point play pick, which resulted in two points for the Racers, was technically his third interception in that game.
Humpich, a redshirt senior, did return to play at EIU after he was injured at Bowling Green. However, he was in position to return to the lineup next season because of a rule that states that any player who does not play more than four full games is entitled to another season without loss of eligibility.
With the Racers returning several players in the linebacking corps next season, prospects seemed to be in place for Humpich to also return and be a big part of that unit. Humpich had a strong spring, recording 26 total tackles, 13 of which were solo, with 4.5 quarterback sacks. He only played four games in the fall but did a lot in them, recording 7 tackles, one of which was solo, but he also had three for loss and two sacks.
While this is a tough start to the offseason for the Racers, there is the solace of the new recruiting class, one that features several state championship performers and some players who were targeted by Power 5 schools of the FBS who instead decided to come to Murray.
