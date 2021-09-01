MURRAY — When it comes to the game of football, schools under the description of Historically Black Colleges and Universities — HBCU — have been connected with some of the greatest names of the game.
The list in endless — “Too Tall” Jones, Doug Williams, Mel Blount, Michael Strahan, Shannon Sharpe, Steve McNair … — they just keep coming. Many of these players won Super Bowls. Many of them are now enshrined in the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame.
That goes double for a receiver by the name of Jerry Rice, who put little-known Southwestern Athletic Conference representative Mississippi Valley State on the college football map in the 1980s as part of a dizzying air attack, coordinated by Head Coach Archie “Gunslinger” Cooley and directed on the field by a quarterback named Willie Totten. This is where Rice began the path that would eventually lead to three Super Bowl titles with the San Francisco 49ers and a place in the aforementioned halls of fame.
Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that as Murray State prepares to welcome the 2021 version of the Delta Devils in Thursday night’s season opener at Stewart Stadium that the Racers are expecting to see the ball in the air. And, oh by the way, Totten is now the their offensive coordinator.
“Oh they still throw it,” said Murray State’s second-year skipper Dean Hood in Tuesday’s weekly Zoom news conference. “And they’ve got all kinds of targets to throw it to. With that league (the SWAC), you’re talking about some amazing athletes. Many NFL draft picks have come out of that league and they’re always going to have very athletic guys at the skill positions.”
It starts with the quarterback position and the Delta Devils appear to be solid there. Jalani Eason started three games during the spring season and now has had a full year to learn from Totten. That is sure to help improve an offense that only averaged about 13 points a game in the spring.
However, this offense will also feature a ground attack with running back Caleb Johnson returning as a preseason All-SWAC selection.
“They’ve also got some very, very big (players) on the offensive and defensive lines,” Hood said, noting that the Delta Devils’ other two preseason All-SWAC selections are both defensive players in defensive back Caleb Brunson and one of those linemen to whom he referred, Jerry Gardner, who only weighs 240 pounds but is very fast. “Also, looking at their two-deep, you can tell that they’ve really helped themselves from the transfer portal.
“Coach (Vincent) Dancy is also a defensive guy and, when you watch his team, you can see a defensive-minded head coach who has put a premium on things like toughness, technique, playing sound, those types of things. It’ll be a big, big challenge for us come Thursday night.”
Mississippi Valley and Murray State have only met once, that game resulting in a 39-0 Racer win at Itta Bena, Mississippi. On that night, Murray State quarterback Casey Brockman threw for 238 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Gametime is 7 p.m.
