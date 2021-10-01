MURRAY — College football players do not have to go to the most well-known FBS teams, such as Alabama, Oklahoma or Oregon, to get a feel for what it is like to play in the NFL.
The Ohio Valley Conference is offering that this year, thanks to changes that were necessary because of the defection of a few member institutions that caused major alterations in scheduling. That is allowing the teams to do something that has not previously happened, it is believed, to play conference opponents twice in the same season.
That is why Murray State’s Family Weekend game with OVC member Eastern Illinois on Saturday is not being classified as a conference game.
“For me, it’s never happened, I know that,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, who spent eight seasons as head coach at now-former OVC member Eastern Kentucky before serving an extensive tenure as an assistant under Head Coach Mark Stoops at Kentucky prior to taking the Murray State job in late 2019.
“When I was at Eastern, we did end up playing Western Kentucky twice in a season (when Western was still part of what is now known as the FCS, then known as NCAA Division 1-AA). We played them during the season, then ended up seeing them again in the playoffs. This is different, though.”
The NFL comparison stems from how Murray State and its OVC brethren will be playing two conference members twice. The NFL is separated into divisions and those teams play each other twice each regular season.
Couple this with the fact that the OVC season in 2020 was actually played on Sundays in the spring of 2021 and Hood said this feels exactly like the pros.
“You hear guys always say that they want to be in the NFL. Well, last year, we were playing on Sundays in the spring. It wasn’t the spring part so much as it was playing on Sundays (which is the day more NFL games are played), plus they’re playing the same teams twice, also like in the NFL,” Hood said, with a slight laugh, as he addressed the situation Tuesday morning during his weekly OVC news conference on Zoom.
“So, pretty much, we’re giving our guys a taste of the NFL.”
All of this was necessary because two teams — defending OVC champion Jacksonville State and Eastern — left the conference after the spring football season to join the fledgling ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun). A few weeks ago, another OVC member, Austin Peay, followed suit, but the Governors are still playing an OVC schedule in football this fall.
The Racers meet Eastern Illinois for the first of two times, starting at 4 Saturday afternoon at Roy Stewart Stadium. The second game will follow Nov. 20, the final weekend of the season, when the Racers will travel to Charleston, Illinois.
Murray State will travel to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to meet SEMO on Oct. 16 before the Red Hawks return the favor by coming to Murray on Nov. 13, which will mark the Racers’ Hall of Fame Weekend/Senior Day festivities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.