MURRAY — In assessing his team’s important Ohio Valley Conference football matchup with Tennessee State on Saturday, Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood was asked about facing his coaching adversary for that game, former college and NFL star Eddie George.
Hood’s answer about the former Tennessee Oilers/Titans running back probably was the perfect summation of how every defender George faced in his 12-year career felt.
“I’m just glad that I don’t have to tackle him,” Hood said with a slight chuckle during Tuesday’s OVC Zoom press conference in advance of Saturday’s game that, perhaps fittingly, will be played where George accumulated the bulk of his 10,000-plus yards and almost 80 touchdowns, Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
While Hood and everyone else involved in this game do not have to worry about facing George the player, George the coach appears to be a pretty big challenge anyway. In his first season as a coach at any level, George has led the Tigers to a 4-3 mark and has TSU sitting at 2-1 in OVC play. Murray State is 3-4 and sits 0-2 in league play as two of its win, both against OVC teams, did not count in the standings because they came in games designated to account for the departures of Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky earlier this year.
“They’re doing a great job,” Hood said of the Tigers. “For one thing, Coach George has put together a great coaching staff, an all-star cast really, with Brandon Fisher (son of George’s coach in Tennessee, Jeff Fisher) and Hugh Jackson (a longtime NFL offensive coordinator who also was a head coach). They’re veteran guys of the highest level are very sound structurally.”
George said this week that he was not actively seeking a coaching job after the spring season earlier this year when TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover approached him about the then-vacant position. In fact, he said his priorities were focused on his business interests, as well as his family.
“Then, I began to pull back the onion for what it is, and that is a blessing,” he said. “It was gift from God for me to walk in to mold these young men into men and provide a set of principles and a self-development program where they could become better people, through playing football.
“I’m 48 now, and I look back to when I was a teenager and in my early 20s (when he was starting his career with the Oilers after winning the Heisman Trophy at Ohio State) and how all of the things I thought were so corny, like being disciplined and focusing on what you needed to focus on. My big thing was like (former NFL receiver, now ESPN football analyst) Keyshawn Johnson, ‘Just give me the damn ball!’ Now, I’m on the other side and I see how you have to establish culture of accountability and the responsibility of leaders to police themselves and have a high standard excellence with everything you touch.”
George’s first season is progressing well after a rough start. The Tigers lost three of their first four games, which included blowout losses to OVC foe Southeast Missouri and Jackson State of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Jackson State is also coached by a former big name of the NFL, Deion Sanders, who coached the Tigers during their own spring season earlier this year.
“Deion has a little more experience than I do,” George said of Sanders, who had also coached as an assistant for several years at the high school level. “He had a good six months on me (at the collegiate level) but that was a barometer for me as far as what I need to do to get my product to look like that one (Jackson State sits 6-1 in Sanders’ second season).”
It probably should not come as a surprise that a team coached by a star running back would feature someone who can run the ball and the Tigers have that in sophomore Devon Starling. He had 122 yards in the Tigers’ 28-0 shutout this past Saturday at Eastern Illinois.
“He’s arguably the best back in our conference,” Hood said of Starling, who has rushed for a little more than 600 yards this season. “He’s going to be a lot to contend with. They’ve got guys they can throw the ball to and they’re excellent on special teams. They’re a complete team.”
George said TSU has also made significant improvement with penalties. He said the Tigers were committing 15 to 18 a game in their first few contests. Those numbers are much lower now.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.
