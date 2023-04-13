MURRAY — Dean Hood says this spring for himself and his Murray State football team has been strange.
That is because it has actually been, dare he say it, “normal.”
Hood is entering his fourth full year in Murray, which means this is also his fourth spring. How have the previous three springs gone?
The first one was spent actually playing real games during the COVID-19 pandemic. The second still was fraught with dealing with COVID restrictions. And the third?
“Last year, we lost our strength coach a couple weeks into the thing,” Hood said during an interview Wednesday morning about how things have gone through about three weeks of Spring No. 4. “I think (the players) have been excited that we actually have had an ‘off season,’ I mean a traditional ‘off season’ this time that we haven’t had since I’ve been here.
“I mean, for these guys to be able to come here and us to say during our first meeting in January, ‘OK, there’s your strength coach, we’re not having to wear masks, you can follow this itinerary, lift here, meet here, practice here,’ and it’s actually normal for once. I think everyone is really pumped up.”
If this is any indication about how the rest of 2023 will go, Murray State may be in really good shape. The upheaval of the past two springs was then followed by, not one, but two massive injury rashes that left the Racers unable to compete for the Ohio Valley Conference championship. Last year’s injury bug was especially devastating as it left the Racers having to play four different quarterbacks in the first four weeks of the season, a circumstance that is not recommended for any football team, much less one that resides in the Football Championship Subdivision.
“Injuries at the FCS level are always going to be more apparent than at the (Football Bowl Subdivision for major colleges, such as those in the Southeastern Conference and Big10). That’s what happens when you have 85 scholarships (at the FBS level) versus 63 (FCS). I mean, that’s two deep. That’s one more guy at every position that’s on scholarship,” Hood said, remembering how he immediately knew his team was in trouble when ’21 OVC Freshman of the Year DJ Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury before halftime of the Racers’ opener at Big 12 opponent Texas Tech in Lubbock. “The kids knew too. We’ve just lost our starter, the OVC Freshman of the Year, and our backup (Jayden Stinson of Mayfield) is on the sidelines on a scooter (after a preseason foot injury that severely limited his mobility, even after he returned to the field a few weeks later).
“I don’t know necessarily if you build depth during the spring, but it gives you a chance to see the other guys on the roster that haven’t been getting reps because you have just lost your senior class. Now, we did have some mid-semester guys come in — 14 of them — but you’ve still got guys on the roster that weren’t seeing a whole lot of action that now, all of a sudden, are getting some chances because you’re not getting ready for a game. You don’t have to say, ‘We can’t get the number three corner any reps because, if we do, we can’t get the one and two guys ready for the game. We don’t have a game right now, so we can get the number three guy in there and get other guys on the roster actual meaningful reps in practice.
“When you start doing that, then you start building depth. It means you’ve got a chance to contribute to this team and there’s hope of getting our roster larger. (Racer Director of Athletics Nico Yantko) is working on that.”
Hood also said that he likes the enthusiasm he has seen in practice so far and said that is part of the ongoing mission to establish what he calls “The Racer Way,” the culture of the program.
The Racers are on the field four times a week with actual game-type scrimmages set for the final day of each week, Saturday. The next scrimmage is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium with the final scrimmage, which in past years has been known as the “Blue-Gold Game,” set for noon next Saturday.
Weekday practices begin at 6:30 a.m. and Hood said those activities are open to the public.
