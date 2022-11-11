MURRAY — It has long been said in the sports world that winning cures all ills.
It may not have cured every ailment for Murray State’s football team this season, but the win over Tennessee State last month that marked the Racers’ first in a season that was expected to bring many more, if nothing else, has made this team feel better. On they “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 this week, Head Coach Dean Hood said he has seen it with his own eyes in practices.
“I’ve seen a lot more smiles on faces, as opposed to looking at (the players) and praying for them because you know they’re just gutting through it while doing their best in a tough situation,” Hood said ahead of Saturday’s final home game of the season against a Robert Morris team that, as if it is possible, seems to have had an ever tougher season so far. The Colonials are 0-9, having experienced the same kinds of hardships as the Racers (1-8) right down to having to use four quarterbacks this season due to injuries.
“I’ve never been part of a team that has had as much adversity as this group (including the loss of the starting quarterback, top running back and biggest deep threat at receiver all in the first two weeks, along with key players on defense at other points of the season). It’s really incredible but they have never lost their poise and never blamed somebody or something else and, believe me, there was plenty of blame to go around.
“They could’ve easily pointed the finger or could’ve easily ‘quiet quit,’ where they could’ve been out there in their uniform and not really been out there and wanting to be engaged or want to get better and want to get the thing corrected. They’ve really jumped on the mantra of ‘do not grow weary and lose heart, you will reap the harvest.’”
The biggest reason for the Racers’ improved play, especially the past two games, is their running game, which was expected to be a force this season. However, the unavailability of sophomore Damonta Witherspoon due to a preseason ankle injury seriously hampered that attack but, since he returned to full strength in a 33-18 loss at Lindenwood (150 yards), the Racer running game has significantly improved.
Murray State ended with 292 yards rushing at Lindenwood, a game the Racers led in the third quarter until a pick six turned the momentum to the Lions. Against TSU two weeks ago, the Racers amassed 194 yards on the ground (5.0 yards per carry) with Witherspoon getting 99 of those and running mate Cortezz Jones 88 of his own.
The defense has been solid, for the most part, all season before depth issues (again, from injuries) sapped the Racers in the fourth quarter. With the running game working, TSU did not run nearly as many total plays and that allowed the defense to be fresh, holding a dangerous Tiger attack to only 77 yards on the ground.
Murray State will try for Win No. 2 on a day that has three designations — Military Appreciation Day, Hall of Fame Recognition Day and the the one that matters most to the team, Senior Day. Hood said that, while this season, one that had NCAA FCS playoff aspirations at its beginning, will not have the desired results, it is still one that will makes his players better in the future.
“I think it’s an incredibly hard thing to go through and I don’t ever want to do it again, but it not only affected these seniors but the underclassmen are watching too. So when stuff gets adverse, you gravitate to the highest-character guys, the higher-leadership type of guys, so our guys watch the body language of the seniors and I think it’ll be something that’ll have a lasting effect on our program,” Hood said. “The week of the Tennessee State game, we had highly-energetic practices and guys were taking care of each other and the thing you can see when things get adverse like this is guys getting chippy and guys don’t care for the other guys. We’ve had none of that, but it was hard to hide the joy of finally getting a victory the way we were in the locker room after the game and the way they’ve been in practice this week.”
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium.
