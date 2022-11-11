Hood and Racers

With City of Murray Chief of Police and former Murray State player Jeff Liles beside him, left, Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood leads the Racers onto the field last month before facing Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — It has long been said in the sports world that winning cures all ills.

It may not have cured every ailment for Murray State’s football team this season, but the win over Tennessee State last month that marked the Racers’ first in a season that was expected to bring many more, if nothing else, has made this team feel better. On they “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 this week, Head Coach Dean Hood said he has seen it with his own eyes in practices.