MURRAY — Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood and his team are experiencing something that has not happened since Hood arrived in December 2019 — a spring season that resembles most spring seasons.
“Yeah, I know, right?” Hood said, chuckling, last week as he discussed how spring ball had gone so far since the Racers started workouts on April 4. “Let’s see, last spring we were fighting for our lives, playing to actually win a game, so this is way different.”
Last year, at this time, Hood and the Racers were engaged in something never before seen, the spring season being turned into the real season as it took the place of the fall 2020 campaign that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things went very well as the Racers, not seen as a real contender in the Ohio Valley Conference, was playing for the OVC title on the final Sunday (yes, that was the day of the week most games were played) but lost to Jacksonville State at Roy Stewart Stadium.
The Racers then followed that by fighting a season-long injury epidemic in the fall, but still managed to carve out the first back-to-back winning seasons for the program in 21 years.
“Now, we’re able to do more normal schedule stuff (instead of playing games that count) this time, which we really needed because our guys were really beat up (at the end of the fall) with playing 18 games in 8 1/2 months,” Hood said, adding that the team is also facing obstacles more synonymous with springtime. “We’re on the field at 7 o’clock in the morning (Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays) and we were fortunate to get it in (Tuesday morning, before a heavy thunderstorm moved through the Murray area), but the kids were locked in.”
Spring ball concludes on April 28 with the annual Spring Game at Stewart Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.