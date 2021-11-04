MURRAY — In his weekly Ohio Valley Conference Zoom press conference Tuesday, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood fully acknowledged that this season has not gone the way he and his team had wanted.
Saturday’s 27-21 loss to Tennessee State in Nashville, in fact, pretty much has ended ideas of achieving the lofty aspirations in the preseason. Murray State was listed as the OVC favorite after a surprising spring campaign and the reason for this was because the Racers returned many of the players that were on the verge of an OVC title.
The Racers were also ranked in the top 25 of the Football Championship Subdivision. Everything seemed in place, but a rash of injuries have made ideas of winning that championship and reaching the FCS playoffs distant memories.
So what is left? Well, plenty, actually.
For starters, there is now the quest to finish this season above .500 and that begins this Saturday with a visit from a program that has been the perennial thorn in the side of Murray State for years, Tennessee Tech. A win would be Murray State’s first in conference play and set the stage for two more OVC games with Southeast Missouri in Murray and Eastern Illinois at Charleston, Illinois.
Win those and Murray State ends OVC play 3-3, its overall record would go from its current number of 3-5 to 6-5 and, perhaps most important, morale would be soaring heading into the offseason.
“It would be huge,” Hood said of the idea of making that finish happen despite an injury bug that has affected as many as 16 or 17 players, depending on who is counting.
“No ... never,” was Hood’s answer to if a team of which he was head coach had ever faced this amount of attrition. “It’s almost like the weather, where if it’s good, you say, ‘Hey! We’re gonna pay for that mild winter we had.’
“We had 11 starters in the spring on both offense and defense and they made it through the entire season without anything. So we are definitely paying for it now, without question.”
However, except for two times, the Racers seem to have kept their competitive fire burning. The Racers lost at UT Martin, 48-24, and on their homecoming to arch rival Austin Peay, 47-6, as the injuries took out their starting quarterback, several defensive players and two wideouts. That only accounts for the players who were knocked out of action. It does not account for the ones whose abilities have been severely limited, even as they continue to play.
However, in adversity can come a handsome payout and it appears the Racers could be headed for that. With all of these injuries, many players not expected to play this season have had to take their place in what has come to be known as the ongoing “Next Man Up” exercise. And the majority of them have at least another year to play in Murray.
“No doubt, when you can get more guys on your depth chart, or even guys who weren’t even on your depth chart, and get them playing experience, that’s how you get better,” he said, discussing how what he deemed “an age-old problem” is not applying to the Racers this season.
“They say ‘Hey Coach, what do I have to do to get better? What do I have to do to get more playing time?’ And you tell them, ‘Nothing man! You’re doing everything we’re asking you to do, it’s just that the guy ahead of you is playing better and that’s because he’s older and more experienced.’
“‘But Coach, how do I get experience if that guy’s ahead of me?’ So it’s kind of a double-edged sword. All you need you’ve got, but they need to get some experience and I can’t give that to them right now because of the nature of team dynamics. So a lot of times, you can’t get guys experienced. Now, we’ve got a lot of guys getting those reps. We’re still in the teens (for players either out or playing while injured) and I honestly stopped counting because it was starting to bother me and I kind of gave up on trying to keep up with it.”
However, while the injuries have hurt the team’s overall performance, it is obvious that the fight has always been there. After getting drubbed by UTM, the Racers went to Cape Girardeau, Missouri and beat SEMO in come-from-behind fashion with a last-second field goal from kicker Aaron Baum. Saturday, the Racers trailed TSU, 21-0, in the third quarter before mounting a rally that tied the game with about four minutes left, only for the Tigers’ offense to go from snooze to snappy and created the game-winning drive and touchdown with less than two minutes remaining.
Hood said it would have been easy for the Racers to have decided not to fight after going down 21-0.
“For a lesser-character group of guys, as up and down as we’ve been this year, yeah, that would’ve been an easy place right there to fold your tent. I was really proud of them,” said Hood, who opted for original starting quarterback Preston Rice to return to the saddle in place of freshman DJ Williams, to spark the offense, not because Williams was playing poor.
The result was the Racers suddenly could not be stopped as Rice scored on a short run to cap one drive and found receiver LaMartez Brooks on a long scoring pass to tie the game.
Running back Damonta Witherspoon also added 124 yards and a touchdown.
“I was really proud of them for being down 21-0 and not flinching and believing to the very end that we were going to win that game. We didn’t panic and we had a lot of guys with that ‘Next-Man-Up’ mentality helping out the guys who were out.”
Along with Rice, receiver Deshun Britten returned to the field at Nashville. Hood also said that there is a chance that receiver DeQuan Dallas, a senior, could return this week, along with junior linebacker Scotty Humpich and senior defensive back Don Parker.
And there may be even better news when it comes to Dallas and Parker. Though seniors, they could be in line for another year of eligibility next season.
Ordinarily, Hood said the decision to sit them out for the remainder of the season would have already been utilized. However, with a new role that states a player can obtain a medical redshirt if he participates in four games or less, Hood said this may be a case of the Racers trying to have their cake and eat it too.
“You had those guys running around at practice (Monday) and these were guys we weren’t even considering to even have a shot at playing again this year. Now, they may be back and ready to help us,” he said, focusing on Dallas. “With this four-game deal, it looks like it’s going to work out perfectly for him.”
Tech enters this week in what Hood said is a similar situation to the Racers, having endured an up-and-down season so far that has also included many injuries. The Golden Eagles are 3-5 overall and 1-2 in OVC play.
However, throughout the years, Tech has been very tough to crack for Murray State, even in years where the Racers seem to have a decided advantage in talent.
Hood, who was head coach at Eastern Kentucky for eight years, said that has a familiar ring.
“In my history of playing them, it was always tooth and nail, back and forth with them. It’s going to be just a scrappy, hard-hitting game,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.