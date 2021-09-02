MURRAY — In his first Ohio Valley Conference Zoom press session of the 2021 season Tuesday morning, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was asked about how much his team was looking forward to opening its season tonight against Mississippi Valley State.
And there was one more thing … “with how well last season went.” After all, the Racers were 5-2 in the spring, which was Hood’s first in Murray since taking the job in 2019.
Hood’s response spoke volumes.
“It’s the success we didn’t have that’s got (the players) itching,” the coach said, referring to the last two games of the spring, losses at Austin Peay and at home to Jacksonville State for what turned out to be the OVC title game.
“Those last two games really, really stuck in our guys’ craw and I think that’s what really is motivating them. I think you would have had to worry about things like complacency and being a little bit too big for your britches had we beaten Jacksonville or Austin Peay or both, but, with that humble pie we ate the last two weeks of the season, they’re a pretty hungry group of guys right now.”
Hood said he has sensed this attitude with his squad throughout the offseason when he gave them six weeks off after a spring season that was both strange and, for many observers, surprising. Murray State was not many’s choice to start its spring 5-0, having been picked to finish in the bottom half of the OVC.
The fact they were having a spring season that involved competitive games was otherworldly, but that was what something called the COVID-19 pandemic caused to happen. Whatever the reasons, the Racers were much better than expected.
Now, they carry the target of preseason favorite of the conference into the fall ’21 season. But Hood thinks it is a challenge his team is ready to embrace and it goes back to how the players prepared for the spring season.
“Really, looking back, it probably should’ve been more of a concern physically as far as how they were going to be coming off Thanksgiving and Christmas and laying around on the couch and eating potato chips and watching football. Then, they’re coming in trying to play a season in the spring,” he said.
Clearly, the Racers were not sitting around doing nothing constructive with their time and, by the middle of the season, Murray State was ranked, for the first time in several years, in the top 10 of FCS (formerly known as NCAA Division 1-AA).
“First of all, we were very blessed that we didn’t have a whole lot of injuries in the spring season, so we gave them six weeks off. Then they went home for six weeks with workout instructions to do on their own. From July 1 to Aug. 4, we were doing conditioning to build off that foundation,” Hood said. “So, that got us to August and we had 29 days to get in 25 practices. I thought maybe I was going to feel different about playing three-fourths of a season (seven games) and that it was going to be too much to have a spring schedule, then turn around and have a fall one but, looking at our guys and looking at the training room report, we’re not in bad shape.
“But, again, the biggest thing is those losses were still fresh on our guys’ minds and the playbook was also fresh. It wasn’t a year-long deal, where you’ve had to wait so long. With knowing the playbook and everything, I think our guys have picked up things quicker than you normally would have when you go from fall to fall.”
Hood also said that, with the memory of how the spring ended, his players are ready to hit somebody else besides themselves.
“They’re definitely tired of whacking on each other. They’re ready to play an another opponent,” he said.
As tonight approaches, the Racers have 10 players listed as preseason All-OVC selections. Murray State also enters having been picked first in the OVC preseason poll for the first time since Houston Nutt guided the Racers to back-to-back championships in 1995 and 1996.
The Racers return 63 letter winners and 26 starters combined from offense, defense and special teams. Hood said they are all excited to show what they have tonight for what is expected to be a big crowd at Roy Stewart Stadium.
“We’re really excited for our kids, we’re excited for our fans, but we’re also excited for our students because, a lot of the times, when you play on a Thursday night, the kids stay around and they don’t go home for the weekend,” he said. “With our guys, though, they’re just ready to play a game actually in the fall, along with having something where they don’t have somebody on the other side with the same colored jersey.”
Kickoff is set for 7 tonight.
