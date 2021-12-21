MURRAY — Murray State Head Football Coach said over the weekend that there are two things that seem to characterize the latest recruiting class his program has signed.
First of all, Hood, who just concluded his second season with the Racers, said the 2022 early signing class consists of players who reside from within Murray State’s region, its “footprint” as he called it. Much of this class comes from states that border western Kentucky, with two of the players signed also coming from the football-rich state of Arkansas, an area that has been historically very good to Murray State.
Second, Hood believes these players match the values of the Racer program, with character leading the way.
“All good kids start where it counts and that’s character, academics and football, so character is the number one thing we check and these are good kids we’re bringing in,” Hood said, not necessarily downplaying the fact that, of the 15 players signed last week, five played on state championship squads during their high school careers.
“So you start with the character piece and find out about the kid, then you watch the film and look at his skill set and how it fits in with what we want to do. Now, if somebody brings up the fact that, ‘Hey! The kid is going to be in the state championship this year!’ OK, you bang that drum for sure and we do have a lot of guys with that kind of experience on their resumes.”
Hood was speaking after learning of the pending departures of safety Marcis Floyd and linebacker Scotty Humpich to the transfer portal. Prior to that, Preston Rice, who entered this past season as the Racers’ starter at quarterback, also transfered after not playing much after the early part of the season.
Hood also said that at least three defensive linemen, all expected to be key contributors next season, have told him they may decide to give up football due to the physical grind it has required the past year. Murray State played a total of 18 games in 8 1/2 months, beginning with the spring ‘21 campaign.
Hood said there is a chance those players may change their minds.
Murray State seems in good shape at quarterback with freshman DJ Williams, who took over from Rice after he was injured.
“You’ve got to get a quarterback every time (in a recruiting class),” said Hood, whose one quarterback signing was quite noteworthy. The Racers inked Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee, who led his team to this year’s Class A state title and did so by becoming his school’s all-time leader in completions. “I was able to watch him win the state championship at Kroger Field (on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington) and we’ve known what we know about him for a long time. I’ve known his family for quite a while.
“It was interesting ... during the game, (offensive coordinator Ben) Hodges was texting me and asking, ‘Well, how’s he look?’ I said, just as I thought.
“But the days of having the background help for a kid and telling him he just needs to keep battling and stay the course (once already in a college program), those unfortunately are over. If a kid realizes, ‘Hey! I’m not the guy … then I’m gone.’ That’s what our culture is saying to them and what they’re hearing from people who I think are well meaning in their lives. So you have to have (a quarterback) in every class now because the guy can leave on you at any second.”
Another area the Racers decided to hit hard was the line of scrimmage, signing three offensive linemen and two defensive linemen. Hood said, like quarterbacks, these are must haves in recruiting classes as well.
“Big men lead the way, and that’s on both sides of the ball,” Hood said, noting how Murray State’s overall philosophy emphasizes physical play. “Having the mentality to stop the run means being physical, but if you don’t have big guys, it really doesn’t matter how skilled you are. If you don’t have guys that can get to the quarterback and collapse the pocket and put pressure on the quarterback, then no matter how skilled you are in the back end, you’re going to get exposed.
“It’s the same thing as when you’ve got a guy who has a Joe Namath kind of arm. If you can’t protect him, it doesn’t matter how well he throws it.”
The class appears to have a strong mix of size and speed. Along with McNamee, the offensive signees include three receivers and three linemen. The defense includes the two linemen, three linebackers and two defensive backs.
Something else that cannot be overlooked is the selling job the current Racers did on the field this past season, fighting off a crippling rash of injuries to key players to win their final three games and scratch out a 6-5 final record. That gave Hood an 11-7 mark in his two seasons, as the Racers were 5-2 in the spring and played for the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
Hood said the excitement produced by these last two seasons was very important in the signing of these players.
“I think a lot of them saw the back-to-back winning seasons (something that has not happened with Murray State since the late 2000s) and they’re excited about that,” he said.
The class consists of:
•Warren Campagna · WR · 5-11 · 175 · Slidell, Louisiana. (Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy)
•Ashton Flinn · OL· 6-4 · 275 · Jackson, Missouri. (Jackson HS)
• Owen Gish · TE· 6-5 · 230 · Kansas City, Missouri. (Blue Springs South HS)
• Colbe Haddox · DL · 6-3 · 290 · Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Boyd Buchanan HS)
• Justus Johnson · DB · 6-1 · 170 · St. Louis, Missouri. (Christian Brothers College HS)
• Isaac McNamee · QB · 6-4 · 210 · Pikeville. (Pikeville HS)
• Parker Perry · WR · 6-4 · 175 · Little Rock, Arkansas. (Parkview Magnet HS)
• Curtis Rearden · WR · 6-1 · Louisville (DuPont Manual HS)
• Eric Ruess · LB · 6-5 · 225· Festus, Missouri. (Festus HS)
• Camden Robbins · LB · 6-3 · 185 · Fairfield, Illinois. (Fairfield Community HS)
• Josh Robinson · OL · 6-4 · 270 · Greenbrier, Arkansas. (Greenbrier HS)
• Devin Tingle · OL · 6-5 · 290 · Moundville, Alabama. (Hale County HS)
• Jaydon Wannstedt · DL · 6-2 · 290 · St Peters, Missouri. (Lutheran HS)
• Malachi Williams · LB · 6-2 · 220 · Louisville (Central HS)
• Caldra Williford · DB · 5-10 · 160 · St. Louis, Missouri. (Lutheran North HS)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.