MURRAY — It used to be that the first day of February was the equivalent of Christmas for college football staffs and their fan bases.
That was when National Signing Day gave programs an idea of where they were headed as high school players went from being committed to actually signing National Letters-of-Intent. It was when established schools reinforced their grip over their conferences, while the up-and-comers were given the belief that they were closing the gap and, in some cases, this was true.
In the past few years, the February time has been replaced by Early Signing Day in December as the big day with the vast majority of signings now happening at that time. However, February still has its place and that was true for Murray State on Wednesday as it added seven names to the 15 it claimed in December.
However, be it February or December, Racers Head Coach Dean Hood said they all have one thing in common.
“Combining that early and late signing period, it is marked by diversity. I mean, it is such a diverse class, but the thing they have in common is what we call ‘CAF,’ and that is ‘Character, Academics and Football,’ and that’s how we recruit. That’s our standard and we believe we got a lot of really, really good football players,” Hood said during a late Wednesday afternoon news conference at the CFSB Center.
“These are guys whose character has been vetted. These are not guys who can jump high or run fast and catch a ball. These are guys who are good kids. Now, they’re not perfect. They’re 18- to 22-year-old kids, but they’re kids that work hard and care about their teammates and they are good to their communities.
“Academically, they are guys who can handle college work and they want to go on and achieve academically, but, football-wise, they’re tough and they love football and they care about what they could do at their position. That was a hurdle they had to jump over first ... that they’re tough and they love football ... and that is one thing they have in common.”
After a second straight season in which injuries kept the Racers from realizing their full potential, it probably should not be surprising that Murray State was looking for “toughness.” That is especially true now that the program is preparing to enter an entirely new level of competition as the 2023 season will mark Murray State’s first in what is widely regarded as the top conference in the nation at the FCS level — the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Hood said that helps explain why nine players of this class are transfers from four-year universities, many of which are at the FBS level with several of those players coming from Power 5 schools.
“There is no doubt that that logo means something,” Hood said as he sat at a table in front of a display that prominently displayed the MFVC insignia. “I think they’re real excited about moving forward and how much of an impact that it’s going to make, and I don’t think there’s any question that it made an impact on this class,
“But I don’t think it’ll truly be felt until it’s ‘real.’ That means that you’re having kids come on game day to visit here and we’re playing (Southern Illinois) or (nine-time FCS national champion) North Dakota State or Missouri State. When they actually see us playing those people, that’s when it’ll sink in.
“There’s no question that you’re after guys that love football and have good character and those are the kinds of guys that want to be challenged and play at the highest level.”
The Racers were 2-10 this past season and that came after going 6-5 in 2021. Both seasons were marred by untimely and serious injuries to key players, with 2022’s rash of problems probably being more significant. Murray State started the season by having to start four different quarterbacks in the first four games, something Hood said he had never experienced in 35 years of coaching.
The Racers never seemed to shake the effects of that start. Now, a new, bolder horizon awaits as the Racers return several players who have contributed the past two seasons and can now combine those players with the ones that are included in the signing class. All nine transfers from the FBS level and all five players who come from junior colleges are already enrolled and will participate in spring drills.
Wednesday’s signees include:
Detoye Adewole, DL, 6-4, 255, Tennessee State
·Transfer from Tennessee State and a 2-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports out of High School
·Received Interest from Kentucky, Memphis, Miami (Ohio), Wake Forest and Western Kentucky
·Picked up three tackles for loss and two QB hits in 2022
Kevin Emmanuel, RB, 5-8, 200, Eureka High School, Eureka, Missouri
·Joined current Tennessee Titans running back, Hassan Haskins as the last two RBs to amass 2,000 yards rushing in a single season
·Broke EHS single-season rushing record with 2,291 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2022
Michael Fox, WR, 6-0, 175,
NC State
·Comes to the Racers after three seasons with ACC side NC State
•Led Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando, Florida) to a 13-2 record in 2018
Cole Rusk, TE, 6-6, 245, Eastern Michigan
·Comes to MSU from Eastern Michigan after two seasons with the Eagles
·Rated as a 3-star high school prospect by 247 Sports while drawing interest from Indiana, Illinois, and Army
·Caught 39 passes for 684 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season of high school
Davion Sistrunk, CB, 6-3, 170, Missouri
·Comes to the Racers after a stint in the SEC with Missouri
·Consensus three-star prospect and a top 60 CB in the nation according to 247 Sports
·Gained offers from USC, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Tennessee out of high school
Reece Wilder, TE, 6-2, 210, Boonville High School,
Boonville, Indiana
·Helped lead Boonville High School to an 8-4 record in 2022
·Racked up 1127 receiving yards on the year and averaged just under 94 YPG
·Grabbed 150 receptions in his senior year
Sam Williams, DL, 6-3, 230, Pittsburgh
·Comes to MSU after a stint in the ACC with the Pittsburgh Panthers
· Ranked as a three-star recruit out of Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
·Tabbed as the 51st-best Weak Side Defensive End in the Nation by 247 Sports
·Gained offers from Syracuse & USF
