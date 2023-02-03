MURRAY — It used to be that the first day of February was the equivalent of Christmas for college football staffs and their fan bases.

That was when National Signing Day gave programs an idea of where they were headed as high school players went from being committed to actually signing National Letters-of-Intent. It was when established schools reinforced their grip over their conferences, while the up-and-comers were given the belief that they were closing the gap and, in some cases, this was true.