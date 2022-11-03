MURRAY — Murray State broke its season-long losing streak Saturday with a 19-3 win over Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State.
And the timing could not have been better as the Racers (1-8, 1-3 in OVC play) have entered their bye week. Head Coach Dean Hood said being able to do this after winning a game was very important for his team, as well as himself.
“Without question … you never want to lose a football game and have two weeks to think about it. I’m miserable, pretty much, until Wednesday. The players are more resilient than I am,” Hood said earlier this week as he spoke with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley on the “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7. “Usually, when I start to see them bouncing around on Wednesday and we’re back to practicing football, it would get a little better, but you definitely wouldn’t want to go two weeks with a loss.
“It was a blessing to get a win.”
Winning the game also gave the Racers a chance to reflect on a joyful experience Saturday at Stewart. It was homecoming and Murray State welcomed the largest recorded crowd ever for a homecoming football game, more than 15,000, with those fans placed in two areas. One was the usual area, the seats of the stadium, but the other was the place known as Tent City, where alumni are able to gather for reunions and fellowship, then can enjoy the game along the backstretch of Marshall Gage Track.
The noise from both sides met on the field created a very loud atmosphere and Hood said his players were inspired.
“I mean, it was awesome. It was really an amazing crowd,” he said of how the pre-game Racer Walk from the CFSB Center to the stadium ended by moving through the middle of Tent City. “That’s the first time we’ve done that and, with the way our season has gone, being 0-8, I’m walking through Tent City and I’m saying, ‘Dang! There’s all of these people out here. There’s going to be nobody in the stands,’ but once the game kicked off, there was a ton of people in the stands.
“It was just an unbelievable atmosphere and we’re very appreciative of this community, our alumni, our former players, everybody for just coming out to the ball game and supporting the Racers. Having the kind of season we’re having, I’m sure (in the players’) minds, they were expecting to see three people out there and they’re all parents, but this community is different. They’ve hung with our guys.”
Those supporters were rewarded Saturday as the Racers got the job done in all three phases of the game. They rushed for 194 yards, The defense sacked a Racer killer in TSU quarterback Draylen Ellis —formerly of Austin Peay — five times and held the explosive Tiger rushing attack to only 77 yards. The special teams produced two field goals from kicker Aaron Baum and a blocked field goal from defensive lineman Cam Brown.
Those efforts are why the Racers, who have had to fight a crippling injury bug for the second straight year, are flying into a needed week off with lots of enthusiasm. However, Hood also said that he believes his players should reflect on the road taken so far … and be proud.
That is because he told Bradley that, in his 35 years, even including last year’s disastrous rash of injuries that harpooned that season as well, he has never had a team face as much adversity as this team.
“You go through something this adverse and it will make you better or bitter and I’ve really seen a lot of our guys, myself included, being transformed with the right perspective and caring more about other people,” he said. “A lot of our guys are doing things for their teammates and I think that’s something that kind of forces you to go either into a shell and say ‘woe is me’ or think of the other guys going through that same thing and a lot of our guys took the focus off of themselves.”
This week, along with restarting the practice schedule in earnest on Wednesday to begin preparing for Robert Morris next Saturday, Hood said there are a lot of tasks for the team to undertake. He said some of the most important ones are happening all of this week, involving the players academics, particularly making sure they are set with their class schedules for the spring semester.
Hood also said this weekend will be very busy for himself and his staff, especially come Friday night when playoff action begins for Kentucky high schools, as well as those in surrounding states, to watch potential recruits in action. Hood said coaches are allowed to attend those games but cannot communicate with the players being targeted.
“You can send out a text to let them know you’ll be at the game, then go and wear and blinking Murray State shirt,” Hood said, his comments creating loud laughter at the Big Apple Grill and Bar, where the show is taped.
Another important job this week is taking a close look at players that are now available in the transfer portal. Hood said the staff is meeting about that constantly this week to assess the plan of attack for attracting players that could fill holes that will be created by graduation.
