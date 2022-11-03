TD celebration

Murray State starting quarterback DJ Williams, far right, watches teammates Damonta Witherspoon (31) and LaMartez Brooks (21) leap in celebration of Brooks' touchdown run Saturday that proved to be the eventual winning score in the Racers' 19-3 win over Tennessee State at Roy Stewart Stadium. Lineman Levi Nesler (63) is also shown exiting the field. Williams is out for the season with a knee injury but is still involved with the team.

 DAVID EATON/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State broke its season-long losing streak Saturday with a 19-3 win over Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State. 

And the timing could not have been better as the Racers (1-8, 1-3 in OVC play) have entered their bye week. Head Coach Dean Hood said being able to do this after winning a game was very important for his team, as well as himself.