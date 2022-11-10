MURRAY — Yes, it appears there is a college football team in this nation that is having as rough a time as Murray State when it comes to having bad things happen to them, both on and off the field.
That team is Robert Morris, the fellow FCS team that will come all the way from its Pennsylvania home this weekend to provide the Racers with their final opponent for a home game this season. That game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray.
The Colonials are 0-9, which gives the Racers an opponent with a worse record for the first time all season. Murray State is now 1-8 after breaking its year-long winning streak with a badly-needed 19-3 homecoming win over Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee State.
So the Racers know the hunger Robert Morris is feeling as it heads southwest this weekend. Unfortunately, they are also too familiar with the path the Colonials have taken to this predicament. A massive rash of injuries, including to its quarterbacks, has left Robert Morris in a very tough spot most of the season, a pain the Racers know all too well.
“I see a reflection of us,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood on this week’s “Hey Coach” radio show on Froggy 103.7. “Heck! These guys have played as many guys at quarterback as we have. I mean, this late in the year, they have stats for guys who played four, three or two games. They’ve just had a ton of injuries at the quarterback position and it really hurt them.”
Robert Morris also had to deal with these injuries while trying to handle a very difficult schedule. They played Miami (Ohio) out of the Mid-American Conference (the same league that features Racers opponent Ball State), as well as what has become a solid FCS program in Dayton, losing both games by close margins. Then the injuries hit — hard — and the scores began becoming more lopsided, just like the Racers had happen most of the season.
“Injuries are always part of it, especially at this level,” Hood said. “At the FBS level (Murray State has played Big 12 up-and-comer Texas Tech, Ball State and a Jacksonville State team that will be FBS next season, while Robert Morris faced Miami in its second game and an Appalachian State program that has been going to FBS bowls the past several seasons), you get a guy dinged up or a guy hurt, somebody else can come in and replace him with no problem. At the FCS level, your guys that come in when guys get hurt aren’t usually as strong.”
However, Hood has been around the proverbial block more than a time or two in football. He is in his 35th year as a coach and he said he has spotted some players worth watching for the Colonials, despite their record.
“They do want to run the ball and (Alijah Jackson) is very, very productive,” Hood said of Jackson, the Colonials’ leading rusher this season with 376 yards. “But he’s also got 21 catches, so he is coming out of the backfield and he’s effective when they’re throwing the ball in the flat or throwing the ball in their screen game.
“They’ve got some big-play guys on this team. (Parker Fetterman) is averaging 27 yards a catch and their tight end (Dylan Smith) had a big play in the game with Miami (31-14 loss) on a long, long catch.”
Defensively, Hood said he sees some big-play folks on that side of the ball as well.
“They really run to the ball and these guys are very physical and very, very active. (Joe Casale) is their leading tackler (69 total tackles this season, 41 of which are solo) and he also got an interception, so he understands the game and the way he plays, you can tell he does a lot of processing, a really good player.
(Rico Watson) is a heck of a defensive lineman that’s real physical, a really good player. Their secondary has seven interceptions this season divided among five or six defensive backs and they will attack and play the football. Their leader out there is (Sydney Audiger) with an interception and several pass breakups.”
