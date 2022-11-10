MURRAY — Yes, it appears there is a college football team in this nation that is having as rough a time as Murray State when it comes to having bad things happen to them, both on and off the field.

That team is Robert Morris, the fellow FCS team that will come all the way from its Pennsylvania home this weekend to provide the Racers with their final opponent for a home game this season. That game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. 