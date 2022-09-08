MURRAY — Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood said this week that he is not expecting too many surprises when his Racers face former Ohio Valley Conference member Jacksonville State Saturday night in their home opener.
During his appearance on the weekly “Hey Coach” program on FROGGY 103.7 Tuesday, Hood said, in fact, that he can already tell from looking at film that an old acquaintance is in charge of the Gamecocks. Rich Rodriguez, who has been head coach at such FBS programs as West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, was Hood’s boss several years ago at Glenville State in Ohio, where Hood served as defensive coordinator during for three seasons where Glenville became an NCAA Division 2 national power.
“What you saw at Glenville State is what you see at Jacksonville State University,” Hood said. “His teams are going to be tough, they’re going to play with an edge, fly around the ball and be physical.
“It’s all good. Coach Rodriguez is all about pace, playing fast, getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers and he’s a defensive guy, so he wants to run the ball, even though they do the spread and all of that stuff. His thing is he wants to run the ball down your throat.”
The last time the Gamecocks came to Murray was in the final game of the spring season of 2021, when they won, 28-14, in a game that was for the OVC championship. That day, even though the Gamecocks were being coached by John Grass, who was a ridiculous 47-7 in OVC play in the eight seasons the Gamecocks competed in the OVC with him as coach. He is now at national FBS power Clemson as a special assistant to the offense.
That day, Jax State used a physical running game to take control against Murray State, racking up over 200 yards on the ground and scoring three times on runs. Two of those were from quarterback Zion Webb, who is still the Gamecocks’ signal caller and enters Saturday having already scored six rushing touchdowns this season.
Jax State’s leading rusher — Matt LaRoche — has amassed 162 yards in the Gamecocks’ wins over FCS power Stephen F. Austin and Davidson. Anwar Lewis has 116 and, along with Webb, are both averaging more than six yards a carry.
“We know what Webb can do (65 yards in the ’21 contest at Stewart Stadium) and he’s going to be a big challenge,” Hood said.
The Racers, meanwhile, are in a bit of flux after their opener resulted in a 63-10 loss to FBS opponent Texas Tech of the Big 12 Saturday in Lubbock. Hood said he could not discuss quarterback DJ Williams’ status for this Saturday, but he did not sound optimistic after the game in Lubbock, indicating that the Racers would probably prepare for Jax State as if they will not have the dynamic signal caller available.
Williams suffered what is believed to be a right knee injury on the final play of the first half as the Racers were going for it on fourth-and-goal from inside the Red Raiders’ 10-yard line. Williams’ foot seemed to become trapped in the artificial turf at Jones AT&T Stadium as he attempted to escape the Texas Tech defense. He did not return; Hood indicated Tuesday that the Labor Day holiday had delayed an MRI exam of the knee.
Until then, Williams and the passing game had provided some of the few bright spots that emerged from the Lubbock experience. He was 8-for-16 for 207 yards and a 54-yard scoring toss to receiver Jacob Bell, who showed he could continuously get behind the Texas Tech secondary after not scoring a single time last fall.
He had one touchdown catch in the 2021 spring season. It came in the fourth quarter against Jax State.
“It was great,” Hood said of Bell’s performance in Lubbock, where he ended with two catches for 76 yards. “J Bell can get behind people. Last year, for whatever reason, we either couldn’t throw it far enough or there was a breakdown in protection, so that was very encouraging to see him get that one.”
At Lubbock, Lucas Maue answered the call as Williams’ backup and was 1-for-7 for one yard as Hood said he sought to go more to the ground game, which had been working well early as tailback Damonta Witherspoon accumulated most of his 45 yards on the opening drive before leaving the game with a right ankle injury early in the second quarter. Witherspoon’s status for Saturday is also not known.
“Lucas has been our No. 2 in camp with the injury to (Mayfield product Jayden Stinson, who is out with a preseason non-football foot injury), so he got a lot of reps,” said Murray State Offensive Coordinator Ben Hodges. “We’re confident in his ability.
“We always try to get the second one ready (Williams became the starter after incumbent Preston Rice sustained an injury toward the middle of last season) and our third (at this point, it could be Isaac McNamee of Pikeville or Trey Jefferson of Hopkinsville, both freshmen), we try to get a few reps here or there, so we try to be ready for emergencies. That’s kind of the mode we’ve always followed.”
In Jax State, though, the Racers’ offense is facing some obstacles. First, the Gamecocks, whose signature win of the past several seasons came last year against the same Florida State team that just beat Louisiana State on Sunday, appear loaded on defense.
They are led by defensive end J-rock Swain, who Hood said is capable of playing several positions, including tackle, where he was stationed the past two seasons. Swain had three tackles, one of which was a sack, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in the win over Murray State in the spring 2021 game.
Then, there is the linebacking corps, where Markhail Benton, a transfer from national FBS superpower Alabama, patrols, along with Stevonte Tullis, who leads the team in tackles with 18 with Benton right behind at 15.
“At every level, they’ve got good players and Swain is an absolute dude,” Hood said. “They’ll also change their looks. They’ve been switching between going with three (on the front) to four.”
Jax State is also at an advantage when it comes to the total number of players available. It is still a season away from officially joining the FBS’ Sun Belt Conference and are still playing mostly FCS competition this year. To prepare for the jump, though, Jax State is allotted the usual number of 85 scholarships, while FCS teams like Murray State are allowed 63, which is why Jax State will have no postseason this year.
So, essentially, the Racers are facing an FBS opponent on Saturday, even though they technically are still classified as an FCS team.
Saturday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Roy Stewart Stadium. For season tickets and individual game tickets, contact the Racer Ticket Office at (270) 809-3000.
