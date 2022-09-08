MURRAY — Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood said this week that he is not expecting too many surprises when his Racers face former Ohio Valley Conference member Jacksonville State Saturday night in their home opener.

During his appearance on the weekly “Hey Coach” program on FROGGY 103.7 Tuesday, Hood said, in fact, that he can already tell from looking at film that an old acquaintance is in charge of the Gamecocks. Rich Rodriguez, who has been head coach at such FBS programs as West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, was Hood’s boss several years ago at Glenville State in Ohio, where Hood served as defensive coordinator during for three seasons where Glenville became an NCAA Division 2 national power.