MURRAY — When one thinks of Tennessee State and its football history, one thing comes to mind — speed.
The Tigers have won many games with big plays from their skill players and, after a very rough beginning to this season, that habit appears to be gaining momentum again. Heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. game with host Murray State, TSU (3-4, 2-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play) has won three games in a row after losing its first four contests and the big play has been the calling card.
Seven of the Tigers’ touchdowns in that win streak have been on plays of 20 yards or longer.
“It’s Tennessee State. They’re always going to have great skill people and always are going to have speed at those skill positions,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team will be trying to use its homecoming game and claiming its first win of the season as the Racers have stumbled to a surprising 0-8 start and sit 0-3 in their final season of Ohio Valley Conference play.
TSU, under the guidance of former Tennessee Titans star running back Eddie George, was having similar issues at the start of the season, going 0-4 against a schedule that included some very strong opponents. TSU actually played well in a 36-29 loss at FCS powerhouse Eastern Washington before dropping another close decision to a Jackson State program that is still unbeaten under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Then, the Tigers were manhandled by a Middle Tennessee team that stunned a Miami (Fla.) team that was still being highly touted when the Blue Raiders blew them out in Miami. And that was followed by an inexplicable loss to NCAA Division 2 Lane College in Nashville.
Hood said a lot of those issues, he believes, were attributed to the same problem that has plagued his team much of the season, instability at the quarterback position. However, where last year’s OVC Freshman of the Year DJ Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury in the Racers’ opener at Texas Tech, TSU’s starter — Draylen Ellis, who transferred from Austin Peay after last season and was the OVC’s Co-Freshman of the Year from the spring ’21 season — has returned. And his impact has been strong.
In the three Tiger wins — over Bethune-Cookman, Tennessee Tech and Eastern Illinois — Ellis has been the catalyst. He had a touchdown run and pass in each of the wins over Bethune-Cookman (41-17) and Tech (30-14), then threw three more scoring strikes in the 37-7 win this past Saturday over EIU in Nashville.
“He’s a definite duel threat,” Hood said of Ellis, who is joined in the TSU backfield by an old Racers nemesis, running back Devon Starling. “He’s special. We’ve been dealing with that kid for two years, but he’s the real deal.”
Along with the offense coming to life, TSU’s defense has also made serious strides. Heading into this week’s game at Roy Stewart Stadium, the Tigers lead the OVC in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense and are second in turnover margin at +15.
“Up front, there’s some big dudes,” Hood observed. “You look at their whole defensive line. They’re a handful up front and there is no question that their defensive play has played a part in how they’ve been playing.”
Senior Terray Jones is 6-1, 310 pounds, while junior Terrell Allen is 6-0, 275 pounds and redshirt senior Davoan Hawkins goes 6-2, 286 pounds.
However, it appears that the stage is set for an intriguing battle as Murray State’s rushing offense may be finally finding its feet. While the Racers are winless, they have also been without the services of a healthy Damonta Witherspoon at running back. In last week’s 33-18 loss at stronger-than-expected OVC foe Lindenwood, Witherspoon showed that he may be ready for a strong close to the season by rushing for a career-high 160 yards.
He was joined in having a good day by running mate Cortezz Jones, who finished with 93 yards. The Racers ended with 292 yards on the day and had the lead, 18-17, before a pick six, as the Racers seemed on the verge of increasing their lead, shifted the momentum to the Lions.
If the Racers can have a similar day against TSU, it can help minimize the effect of the Tigers’ speed on offense by keeping the ball away from them.
