MURRAY — When one thinks of Tennessee State and its football history, one thing comes to mind — speed.

The Tigers have won many games with big plays from their skill players and, after a very rough beginning to this season, that habit appears to be gaining momentum again. Heading into Saturday’s 2 p.m. game with host Murray State, TSU (3-4, 2-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play) has won three games in a row after losing its first four contests and the big play has been the calling card.