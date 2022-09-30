MURRAY — Dean Hood has been coaching football for about 35 years, yet he says the start of his third season as Murray State’s head coach has presented a situation he has never encountered.

“Not even close,” was his response Tuesday to Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley during his weekly appearance on the “Hey Coach” radio program on FROGGY 103.7 upon Bradley asking, ‘Starting four different quarterbacks this early in a season … have you ever faced this?”