MURRAY — Dean Hood has been coaching football for about 35 years, yet he says the start of his third season as Murray State’s head coach has presented a situation he has never encountered.
“Not even close,” was his response Tuesday to Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley during his weekly appearance on the “Hey Coach” radio program on FROGGY 103.7 upon Bradley asking, ‘Starting four different quarterbacks this early in a season … have you ever faced this?”
Truth be told, probably very few teams have had to endure such a circumstance. Even during last year’s injury-riddled campaign for the Racers, they only had one change at that position.
And the player that filled that role ran with the opportunity. However, after throwing for more than 200 yards and a touchdown in the first half of this year’s opener at Texas Tech, DJ Williams was lost for the season with a major knee injury on the last play before halftime.
Lucas Maue and Isaac McNamee, both freshmen, started the next two games after entering the season as the No. 3 and No. 4 quarterbacks behind Williams, last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, and Mayfield product Jayden Stinson, who had sustained a broken foot in an off-season accident.
Stinson returned to practice more than a week ago, then took the field for the first time as a Murray State signal caller. It was a part good, part not-so-good outing against OVC opponent Eastern Illinois, which probably should have been expected. The Racers lost by a 35-21 final score at Roy Stewart Stadium as Stinson threw four interceptions and was involved in a bad handoff that resulted in a lost fumble.
However, the good very well may have outweighed the bad, considering the situation. Stinson, whose presence on the field seemed to inject confidence to what had been an anemic offense, threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, perhaps giving an idea of what fans can expect the rest of the season, particularly as he continues to shake off expected ring rust.
“We threw four interceptions and fumbled the ball one time. That’s five turnovers and you’re not going to beat anybody with five turnovers,” Hood said, taking a page out of the book of legendary radio newsman Paul Harvey, telling “the rest of the story” of how Stinson even was on the field against EIU.
“This was his first college football game. The last game that kid played in was against Somerset High School for a state championship (in 2019). He had spent a month either on a scooter or standing on the sideline in a boot, watching us practice (after the accident). Then, he threw the ball for a couple of days in the boot. Then, he came back and threw the ball a couple of days in a tennis shoe. Then, last week, he started getting reps with our offense and he went out there Saturday and gave us a chance to win the game.
“(Offensive Coordinator Ben) Hodges and I started talking about it during (last) Wednesday’s practice after we started seeing the progress he had made. So we started changing the running back position and other stuff because there were certain plays he couldn’t make because of his foot. The most he had done in practice (since being at Murray State) was come in, get two or three reps, then we say, ‘Let’s start the game in our two-minute,’ and he hits his first pass, got in a rhythm, helped us go down the field and got us some points (on a 12-yard TD pass to receiver DaQuan Dallas).
“He looked really good, so the back story is really the story here.”
“It was really cool,” Stinson said of getting the chance to start. “I’ve waited for this moment for a while with all of this anticipation and sitting there, waiting for my time. I had a lot of nerves, lot of adrenaline, but I had fun out there.”
Stinson will be in the saddle once again as the Racers look to upset the No. 21 team in the FCS, Southeastern Louisiana, this Saturday night in Hammond, Louisiana. FROGGY 103.7, the flagship station of Racer sports, will begin coverage at 5:30 with kickoff set for 6 with Bradley and color man Chip Adams on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.