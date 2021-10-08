MURRAY — Anyone who follows Murray State football had to swell with pride on Sunday while watching the National Football League game between the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets.
There, in living color on television screens was former Racer star Quincy Williams, basically laying waste to Tennessee ball carriers and receivers. Williams, who has ascended to a starting role for the Jets at linebacker, was a major reason New York broke its year-long losing streak at Met-Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Williams had 12 total tackles and recorded 10 of those in solo fashion as the Jets defeated the Titans, 27-24 in overtime to improve to 1-3 on the season. One of those tackles was a sack of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
And even though current Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood did not get a chance to coach Williams — as he had exhausted his eligibility before Hood arrived in December 2019 — he said that Williams’ performance was something of which to be proud for Racer fans.
“I’m really, really proud of him and he obviously brings a lot of pride to this program with what he is doing in the NFL and doing it the way he’s doing it,” Hood said during his weekly Ohio Valley Conference Zoom news conference on Tuesday morning. “He’s just an excellent young man on and off of the field and, now, he’s hooked up with (an NFL team) and is doing a nice job.”
However, Williams was also part of an even bigger story, it would seem. Sunday, Williams, who originally was selected by Jacksonville in the third round of the ’19 draft, was traded to the Jets during the offseason and that meant he became teammates with someone he knows very well, his own brother, Quinnen, who is a defensive lineman.
So Sunday, there were Williams brothers starting together for the Jets. Not only that, they both were doing damage to the Titans as Quinnen had two sacks of Tannehill, which was part of an onslaught of seven sacks the Jets had in the game.
With Quinnen and Quincy both recording sacks for the same team in the same game, it is believed that this accomplishment made history. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, which started tracking sacks as a statistic in NFL games in 1982, this was the first time that two brothers had recorded sacks in the same game.
And that has been a topic of discussion back in Murray.
“Yeah, (Murray State Director of Athletics) Kevin Saal sent me an article about he and his brother doing that. I didn’t know that was the first time there had been two brothers have sacks in the NFL game, so that was really interesting to learn, knowing that one of them is from Murray State,” Hood said.
Some of the signature moments for Quincy against the Titans included a rarity, a solo tackle of Titans’ star running back Derrick Henry in which the former Racer dropped the two-time defending NFL rushing champion to the turf with a hard hit. Quincy also had two vicious hits on Titans receivers who had gone to the outside on short passes from Tannehill, only to be blasted and the ball fall incomplete.
Quincy and his Jets teammates now head across the Atlantic Ocean this week, seeking their second win. This Sunday, they will face the Atlanta Falcons in a game that will be played in London.
