MURRAY — As he watched a meet-and-greet activity from a distance Friday afternoon ahead of a dinner and program with the 2022 Racer Hoopalooza reunion for Murray State men’s basketball players and coaches, Racer Head Coach Steve Prohm tried to absorb the scenes he was witnessing.

Inside the Hall of Champions, adjacent to the CFSB Center, ahead of the evening’s event, he saw players of different eras exchanging hugs and handshakes. They would tell stories of their respective times as players on campus. Sometimes, it was teammates seeing each other again for the first time in many years. 