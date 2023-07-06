MURRAY — Murray State Basketball has announced plans for Racer Hoopalooza 2023 when the annual celebration of Racer Basketball is held July 28-29.

Racer Basketball is proud to honor the Coach Scott Edgar era which saw the Racers win three Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships and make two NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons from 1991-95. Edgar’s teams played an up-tempo style and won 79 games and produced some of the legends in MSU hoops. Edgar coached four MSU Hall of Famers including Popeye Jones, Marcus Brown, Frank Allen, and Vincent Rainey. All four at members of the Murray State Hall of Fame, while Jones and Brown have their numbers retired.

Tags

Recommended for you