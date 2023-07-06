MURRAY — Murray State Basketball has announced plans for Racer Hoopalooza 2023 when the annual celebration of Racer Basketball is held July 28-29.
Racer Basketball is proud to honor the Coach Scott Edgar era which saw the Racers win three Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships and make two NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons from 1991-95. Edgar’s teams played an up-tempo style and won 79 games and produced some of the legends in MSU hoops. Edgar coached four MSU Hall of Famers including Popeye Jones, Marcus Brown, Frank Allen, and Vincent Rainey. All four at members of the Murray State Hall of Fame, while Jones and Brown have their numbers retired.
This will also be a special occasion as former Racer star Jonathan Stark will be inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame during the dinner. Stark is a 2023 inductee but will not be able to attend the ceremony for that class in November.
A dinner and program will be held at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky on Friday, July 28. A golf scramble and pick up basketball games will be held on Saturday, July 29. Fans are invited to attend the dinner, play in the golf scramble and attend the pickup games.
2013 marked the first Racer Hoopalooza when Coach Steve Prohm brought the idea to life. The event created an immediate connection between players and coaches across all eras of the program and with the loyal Racer fanbase. The reunion and fan experience celebrate what is now 98 years of hoops history at Murray State.
“Racer Hoopalooza is very important to the culture of Murray State Basketball and that’s a trademark of a great program” said Prohm. “Every time we get together, I love seeing all of the alumni rekindle old relationships and friendships. This is my favorite weekend of the year! I am thrilled to bring Coach Scott Edgar back to campus and all of his players. Scott stays in touch with the Racers and is a huge supporter. We’re excited to honor his era of Racer Basketball.”
